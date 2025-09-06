Meet Legendary Cricketers Who Achieved No.1 ICC Ranking In All 3 Formats: Ricky Ponting To Virat Kohli - Check List
Cricket is more than a century old game but only a handful of cricketers have managed to achieve the rare milestone of being ranked No.1 in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is by the ICC. Here are 5 players who achieved the rare feat, cementing their legacy.
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting became the first batsman in history to be ranked No. 1 in all three formats, achieving this unique feat in late 2005 after amassing runs in Tests, ODIs, and scoring a sensational 98* in the inaugural T20I.
Ponting’s Dominance
At that time, Ponting was already a dominant force: No. 1 in Tests (2003), No. 1 in ODIs (2005-2007), and briefly held the T20I batting No. 1 thanks to his remarkable early performance in the shortest format.
Matthew Hayden
Matthew Hayden also earned the rare distinction of topping the ICC rankings in all three formats, though not simultaneously. His power-hitting and consistency were key to his climb.
Hayden’s Impact
Known for 30 Test centuries and 10 ODI hundreds, Hayden also made an impact in early T20 internationals, scoring 308 runs in nine innings, enabling him to briefly achieve No. 1 status across formats.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is the first Indian to be ranked No. 1 in all three formats. He reached the top of the ODI rankings in 2013, T20I rankings in 2014, and Test rankings in 2018.
Virat’s Legacy
His dominance extends over long periods; he remained at No. 1 in ODIs for over 1,500 days (2017-2021) and was ICC’s Cricketer of the Decade, underlining his consistent excellence.
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan achieved the unique milestone of being ranked No. 1 all-rounder in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20I, in June 2015.
Shakib’s Consistency
He’s a legendary all-rounder with 14730 runs, 712 Test wickets, and tops the charts for Bangladesh in all formats. His consistency across disciplines sets him apart.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is the first bowler ever to achieve No. 1 ranking in all three bowling formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is), joining this elite club of all-format No. 1s.
Bumrah’s Dominance
Since his debut in 2016, Bumrah’s sharp action and unplayable yorkers propelled him to the top of T20I (2017-18), ODI (2018-19), and Test bowling rankings (2023-25).
