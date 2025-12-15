Meet Mallika Sagar: From Art Education To The IPL 2026 Auction Stage - The Journey Of The Auctioneer

Advertisement
Mallika Sagar is set to continue her role as the auctioneer for the IPL 2026 mini auction, further cementing her position as one of the most influential figures behind the gavel in Indian sport. With a background in international art auctions and experience across marquee sporting events like the IPL, WPL and Pro Kabaddi League, Sagar has redefined the auctioneer’s role with her calm authority and sharp command of the room.

Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Who is Mallika Sagar?

Who is Mallika Sagar?

Mallika Sagar is an Indian auctioneer and art specialist who has crossed over from the art world to become one of India’s most recognisable sports auctioneers. She first made headlines after stepping into high-profile cricket auctions and has since become a regular face in major sporting auctions. 

Early life & education

Early life & education

Born in Mumbai in the mid-1970s, Sagar studied art history abroad and built a foundation in the arts before returning to India to pursue auctioneering professionally. Her academic background gives her a unique voice and presence behind the gavel. 

From Christie’s to India’s auction rooms

From Christie’s to India’s auction rooms

Sagar began her career at major international auction houses, including a formative stint at Christie’s, and later worked across India’s art auction scene, an experience that shaped her poise, timing and command as an auctioneer.

Breaking into sports auctions

Breaking into sports auctions

She made her sports-auction debut at the Pro Kabaddi League and quickly moved on to conduct the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions, proving that her auctioneering skillset translated seamlessly from art to sport. 

Historic IPL & WPL roles

Historic IPL & WPL roles

Mallika was the first woman to take the gavel at an IPL auction and has since become the regular auctioneer for marquee events, including WPL and IPL mega/mini auctions, a milestone for gender representation in the auction room. 

Style & on-stage persona

Style & on-stage persona

Her style blends calm authority with theatre-stage timing: crisp calls, clear pacing and a confident presence that keeps bidders engaged and bids flowing, qualities that organisers and broadcasters now seek for major sporting auctions. 

Impact and significance

Impact and significance

Beyond sales figures, Sagar’s visibility has broken a glass ceiling, inspiring more women to consider roles at the intersection of sports, media and commerce, and shifting the image of who can run the world’s most-watched auctions. 

What’s next for Mallika Sagar?

What’s next for Mallika Sagar?

With repeated appointments for WPL and IPL auctions, Sagar looks set to remain the go-to auctioneer for India’s biggest sporting auctions and is likely to expand her influence across international sports auction platforms too. 

