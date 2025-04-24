Meet Malti Chahar: Sister Of Mumbai Indians Pacer Deepak Chahar - In Pics

photoDetails

Malti Chahar—elder sister of Indian pacer Deepak Chahar—is a Mumbai‑based model, actress, and content creator with 1 million‑plus Instagram followers. A former software engineer and national‑level athlete, she shot to fame when her enthusiastic reactions during the 2018 KKR‑CSK IPL match went viral. Crowned Femina Miss Photogenic and Miss Sudoku in 2014, Malti has since appeared in films (Genius, Ishq Pashmina) and directed YouTube shorts like “7 Phere – A Dream Housewife.” Her witty Baahubali‑themed meme ahead of CSK vs MI 2025 reaffirmed her status as IPL’s meme queen, seamlessly bridging cricket fandom and Bollywood glamour.