NewsPhotosMeet Malti Chahar: Sister Of Mumbai Indians Pacer Deepak Chahar - In Pics
Meet Malti Chahar: Sister Of Mumbai Indians Pacer Deepak Chahar - In Pics

Malti Chahar—elder sister of Indian pacer Deepak Chahar—is a Mumbai‑based model, actress, and content creator with 1 million‑plus Instagram followers. A former software engineer and national‑level athlete, she shot to fame when her enthusiastic reactions during the 2018 KKR‑CSK IPL match went viral. Crowned Femina Miss Photogenic and Miss Sudoku in 2014, Malti has since appeared in films (Genius, Ishq Pashmina) and directed YouTube shorts like “7 Phere – A Dream Housewife.” Her witty Baahubali‑themed meme ahead of CSK vs MI 2025 reaffirmed her status as IPL’s meme queen, seamlessly bridging cricket fandom and Bollywood glamour.

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
1. Viral CSK vs MI Meme Queen

1/20
Malti’s Baahubali‑Katappa troll before CSK vs MI 2025 spiked “Malti Chahar meme” searches, proving engaging short‑form content can turbo‑charge brand reach and fan loyalty.

2. From Software Engineer to Bollywood Newcomer

2/20
A B.Tech in Software Engineering to lead roles in Ishq Pashmina shows a powerful career pivot—ideal anchor text for internal links on “cricketer siblings in Bollywood.”

3. Femina Miss India Accolades Boost Personal Brand

3/20
Crowned Miss Photogenic & Miss Sudoku (2014), Malti capitalises on pageant prestige—keyphrase: “beauty queen turned actress”—to attract lifestyle and fashion audiences.

4. Fitness & Athletics Roots Drive Authenticity

4/20
National‑level long‑jump and shot‑put credentials align with trending query “celebrity workout routines”, enriching health verticals with credible athletic backstory.

5. IPL 2018 Spotlight Ignited Instant Influencer Status

5/20
Her candid reactions during KKR vs CSK 2018 lit up Google Trends; lesson: real‑time stadium moments can birth overnight social sensations.

6. Multi‑Hyphenate Creator: Actor, Director, Producer

6/20
Short‑film hits like “7 Phere – A Dream Housewife” (2024) satisfy long‑tail searches for “Malti Chahar short films on YouTube.”

7. Brand Magnet: Dabur, Ossum & More

7/20
High‑CTR keyword “Malti Chahar commercials” showcases her ROI‑friendly presence in top Indian ad campaigns—perfect case study for influencer‑marketing pieces.

8. Family of Cricketers Fuels Cross‑Audience Appeal

8/20
Sibling links to Deepak & Rahul Chahar merge Bollywood and cricket fandoms, raising dwell time on interlinked IPL stats and celebrity family pages.

9. Mumbai‑Based, Pan‑India Aspirations

9/20
Residing in film‑hub Mumbai while eyeing Tamil cinema taps geo‑keywords “North actress in Kollywood”, widening regional search buckets.

 

10. 1 Million+ Instagram Followers Drive Engagement

10/20
Her verified handle @maltichahar delivers high‑value UGC; embedding reels boosts on‑page interaction, satisfying Google’s helpful‑content metrics.

