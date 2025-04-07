photoDetails

Before MS Dhoni became a national icon, a World Cup-winning captain, and a family man admired across the globe, his personal life—especially his rumored relationships—often made headlines. One of the most talked-about chapters from his pre-marriage days was his alleged romance with South Indian actress Raai Laxmi. Their link-up created a media frenzy during the early IPL years, especially when Dhoni was leading Chennai Super Kings and Raai Laxmi was making waves in the South film industry. While the relationship was short-lived, it left behind a trail of curiosity, headlines, and unanswered questions. Here’s a deep dive into the untold story of MS Dhoni and Raai Laxmi—the rumours, the fallout, and where they both stand today.