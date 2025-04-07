Meet MS Dhoni's Ex-Girlfriend Raai Laxmi - In Pics
Before MS Dhoni became a national icon, a World Cup-winning captain, and a family man admired across the globe, his personal life—especially his rumored relationships—often made headlines. One of the most talked-about chapters from his pre-marriage days was his alleged romance with South Indian actress Raai Laxmi. Their link-up created a media frenzy during the early IPL years, especially when Dhoni was leading Chennai Super Kings and Raai Laxmi was making waves in the South film industry. While the relationship was short-lived, it left behind a trail of curiosity, headlines, and unanswered questions. Here’s a deep dive into the untold story of MS Dhoni and Raai Laxmi—the rumours, the fallout, and where they both stand today.
1. MS Dhoni and Raai Laxmi's relationship once grabbed national headlines
Back in the late 2000s, Dhoni and Raai Laxmi's relationship was the talk of the town, making waves across cricket and cinema circles.
2. Their rumored love story began around the IPL 2008 season
Speculations about their romance intensified during the Indian Premier League 2008 when Dhoni was captain of Chennai Super Kings and Raai Laxmi was a rising South Indian actress.
3. The two were spotted together at multiple public events
From parties to award shows, MS Dhoni and Raai Laxmi were reportedly seen together on several occasions, fueling media buzz about their dating life.
4. Raai Laxmi once referred to the relationship as a "scar"
In an interview, Raai Laxmi famously said, “I was the scapegoat for no fault of mine,” calling her link-up with Dhoni a “scar” that stuck with her for years.
5. The relationship reportedly ended due to professional differences
According to reports, Dhoni and Raai Laxmi called it quits as both were at crucial points in their careers and couldn’t prioritize the relationship.
6. Raai Laxmi made her Bollywood debut after the breakup
Post her brief link with Dhoni, Raai Laxmi focused on her film career and made her Hindi debut in the bold thriller Julie 2, reinventing her image.
7. Dhoni never publicly addressed the relationship
Unlike many celebrities, MS Dhoni never spoke about Raai Laxmi in interviews, maintaining a dignified silence even at the height of speculation.
8. Raai Laxmi has since distanced herself from the Dhoni chapter
In later interviews, Laxmi expressed frustration about being repeatedly linked to Dhoni, stating that it overshadowed her career achievements.
9. Fans still search for “MS Dhoni Raai Laxmi relationship story”
Even years later, searches like "Did Dhoni date Raai Laxmi" or "Raai Laxmi and Dhoni love story" trend during IPL or Dhoni-related news cycles.
10. Their short-lived romance remains part of pop culture curiosity
Though the relationship didn’t last, Dhoni and Raai Laxmi’s rumored affair remains a popular topic among fans of both cricket and Indian cinema.
