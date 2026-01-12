photoDetails

english

Meet Nandni Sharma, Delhi Capitals bowler who scripted WPL history, is the headline dominating women’s cricket conversations right now. On January 12, 2026, the young pacer etched her name into the record books with a historic WPL hat-trick. This moment matters now because it signals a shift in Indian fast bowling depth in the Women’s Premier League. As WPL 2026 gathers momentum, Nandni Sharma’s breakout performance has instantly reshaped Delhi Capitals’ narrative and widened India’s pace-bowling future.