Meet Nandni Sharma: Delhi Capitals Bowler Who Scripted WPL History
Meet Nandni Sharma, Delhi Capitals bowler who scripted WPL history, is the headline dominating women’s cricket conversations right now. On January 12, 2026, the young pacer etched her name into the record books with a historic WPL hat-trick. This moment matters now because it signals a shift in Indian fast bowling depth in the Women’s Premier League. As WPL 2026 gathers momentum, Nandni Sharma’s breakout performance has instantly reshaped Delhi Capitals’ narrative and widened India’s pace-bowling future.
1. Nandni Sharma became a WPL first for Indian pacers
Nandni Sharma became the first Indian fast bowler to take a hat-trick in the Women’s Premier League, a landmark achievement that instantly elevated her status in WPL history and Indian women’s cricket conversations.
2. The hat-trick came under extreme death-over pressure
Her three wickets in three balls arrived in the 20th over against Gujarat Giants, highlighting composure under pressure and underlining why death-over specialists are priceless in franchise T20 cricket.
3. Five-wicket haul announced her arrival on the big stage
Finishing with figures of 5 for 33, the Delhi Capitals pacer delivered one of the finest individual bowling performances of WPL 2026, despite the match ending in a narrow defeat.
4. Joining an elite list of WPL hat-trick holders
Nandni joined Issy Wong, Grace Harris, and Deepti Sharma, placing her among global stars and reinforcing the growing quality of Indian bowlers in the Women’s Premier League ecosystem.
5. Chandigarh’s domestic pipeline gains national spotlight
Coming from Chandigarh and excelling in domestic T20 and inter-zonal cricket, her success highlights how non-metro cricketing regions are feeding elite talent into the WPL structure.
6. Smart adjustments defined her bowling intelligence
Nandni revealed she changed her line and length mid-spell after being read early, showing tactical awareness that separates raw pace from high-impact international-level bowling.
7. Leadership backing boosted confidence on the field
Captain Jemimah Rodrigues and opener Shafali Verma played a key role in calming her nerves, underlining the importance of on-field leadership in nurturing young WPL talents.
8. A losing cause that still shifted narratives
Despite Sophie Devine’s match-winning 95 for Gujarat Giants, Nandni’s spell dominated post-match analysis, proving individual brilliance can redefine careers even in defeat.
9. Value-for-money signing justified instantly
Bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh at the WPL 2026 auction, Nandni delivered immediate returns, strengthening the case for franchises to invest in domestic fast bowlers.
10. A potential long-term India prospect emerges
With pace, variations, and mental toughness on display, Nandni Sharma now enters conversations around India’s future white-ball bowling plans beyond the WPL spotlight.
