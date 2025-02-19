Meet Neena Bundhel Aka Satbir Kaur, Step Mother Of Former India Cricketer
Neena even agreed to live with his joint family, but then Yograj’s first wife Shabnam wanted to stay independently.
Who Is Neena Bundhel?
Neena Bundhel is one of the most renowned actresses in the Punjabi industry. As of now, she has acted in several films, such as Jora Jatt, Jatt Jeona Mour, Jagga Daku, and Anakh Jattan Dee.
Who Is Yograj Singh's Second Wife?
Neena Bundhel is married to former India cricketer Yograj Singh and she is the stepmother of star cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
Neena Bundhel's New Name
After getting married to former cricketer Yograj Singh, Neena Bundhel changed her name to Satbir Kaur.
Neena Bundhel Shares Good Relation With Yuvraj Singh
Neena Bundhel and her kids have a wholesome relationship with Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech.
Why Yograj Singh Married Neena Bundhel?
Neena Bundhel comes from a Sikh family and that is the reason why Yograj Singh decided to marry her.
Neena Bundhel Wanted To Live With Yograj Singh's Joint Family
Yuvraj Singh's Muslim Mother
Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnam comes from a Muslim family and always wanted to live an independent life with Yograj Singh. Eventually, it became a reason for divorce between the two.
Neena Bundhel And Yograj Singh's Children
Neena Bundhel and Yograj Singh have two children, named Victor Singh and Amarjyot Kaur.
