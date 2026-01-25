Meet owners of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH ahead of IPL 2026 - Check in pics

photoDetails

The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as one of the world's most popular and lucrative T20 cricket tournaments, blending high-stakes cricket with celebrity glamour, massive corporate backing, and passionate fanbases. Since its inception in 2008, the franchises are owned by influential business tycoons, conglomerates, Bollywood stars, or investment groups. These owners not only invest heavily in player auctions, infrastructure and growth but also shape team strategies, branding, and long-term success.



Heading into the 2026 season, the ownership landscape continues to evolve, featuring some of the wealthiest individuals and corporations in the world. Below is a comprehensive overview of all current 10 teams and their owners ahead of the IPL 2026 season: