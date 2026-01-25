Meet owners of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH ahead of IPL 2026 - Check in pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as one of the world's most popular and lucrative T20 cricket tournaments, blending high-stakes cricket with celebrity glamour, massive corporate backing, and passionate fanbases. Since its inception in 2008, the franchises are owned by influential business tycoons, conglomerates, Bollywood stars, or investment groups. These owners not only invest heavily in player auctions, infrastructure and growth but also shape team strategies, branding, and long-term success.
Heading into the 2026 season, the ownership landscape continues to evolve, featuring some of the wealthiest individuals and corporations in the world. Below is a comprehensive overview of all current 10 teams and their owners ahead of the IPL 2026 season:
1. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Owner: Reliance Industries (via Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd.) Key Figures: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani Owned by the wealthiest IPL owner Mukesh Ambani, Mumbai Indians (MI) is one the most successful IPL teams with multiple titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). They are known for a strong scouting network and star-studded lineups. (Pic credit: IANS/Mumbai Indians)
2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Owner: India Cements Ltd. (via Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd.) Key Figure: N. Srinivasan, Rupa Gurunath Chennai Super Kings, who won five titles under legendary captain MS Dhoni in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 is one of the most consistent teams in IPL history. Over the years, CSK have built a legacy around stability, experience, and loyal fan support. (Pic credit: CSK)
3. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Owners: Shah Rukh Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment, majority stake 55%), Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta (Mehta Group) Key Figures: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta KKR, who won titles in 2012, 2014 and 2024 are among the most popular franchises in IPL. Driven by Bollywood appeal and loyal fanbase, KKR are known for blending entertainment with on-field success. (Pic credit: KKR)
4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Owner: United Spirits Limited (Diageo Group subsidiary) Key Figure: Prathmesh Mishra (Chairman) Notable: Yet to win an IPL title despite star power (e.g., Virat Kohli era). Strong in the women's league too. RCB, who won their maiden IPL title in 2025, boast one of the biggest fanbases in the league, driven by star power (e.g. the Virat Kohli era) and strong brand appeal. (Pic credit: RCB)
5. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Owners: GMR Group (50%) and JSW Group (50%) Key Figures: Kiran Grandhi (GMR), Parth Jindal (JSW) Delhi Capitals, who were rebranded from Delhi Daredevils in 2018, focus on young talent focus heavily on youth development and modern team management. Their management rotates between GMR and JSW groups on a two year-cycle. (Pic credit: Delhi Capitals)
6. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Owners: Manoj Badale (Emerging Media IPL Ltd., majority 65%), RedBird Capital Partners (15%), Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corp.), others Key Figure: Manoj Badale Rajasthan Royals, who came as inaugural IPL champions in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy, are known for backing young talent and adopting a data-driven approach. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
7. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Owner: Sun TV Network / Sun Group Key Figures: Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran (prominent face) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) replaced Deccan Chargers in 2013. They won the title in 2016 and are known for aggressive play and strong bowling.
8. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Owners: Multi-partner group - Mohit Burman (Dabur, 46%), Ness Wadia (23%), Preity Zinta (23%), Karan Paul (Apeejay Surrendra, 8%) Punjab Kings, who were rebranded from Kings XI Punjab in 2021, are co-owned by a mix of corporate leaders and Bollywood presence, making them one of the most diverse ownership groups.
9. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Owner: RPSG Group Key Figure: Sanjiv Goenka LSG, who became part of IPL in 2022, quickly established themselves as playoff contenders with smart recruitment.
10. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Owners: Torrent Group (67%), CVC Capital Partners (remaining stake) Gujarat Titans made history by winning the IPL in their debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy and Ashish Nehra's coaching. The majority of the team's stakes were acquired by Torrent Group ahead of the IPL 2025 season.
Trending Photos