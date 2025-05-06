photoDetails

english

Paige Spiranac is an American model, golf instructor, and former professional golfer known for her social media presence and advocacy in women’s golf. Born in Colorado in 1993, she was a standout college golfer at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, helping the Aztecs win their first Mountain West Conference title. After a brief professional career, she transitioned to modeling and digital content, amassing millions of followers. She’s been featured in Sports Illustrated, writes for Golf Magazine, and launched her own site, OnlyPaige. Spiranac uses her platform to promote golf accessibility and speak against cyberbullying and body shaming.