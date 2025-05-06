Meet Paige Spiranac: Golf's Biggest Social Media Influencer - In Pics
Paige Spiranac is an American model, golf instructor, and former professional golfer known for her social media presence and advocacy in women’s golf. Born in Colorado in 1993, she was a standout college golfer at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, helping the Aztecs win their first Mountain West Conference title. After a brief professional career, she transitioned to modeling and digital content, amassing millions of followers. She’s been featured in Sports Illustrated, writes for Golf Magazine, and launched her own site, OnlyPaige. Spiranac uses her platform to promote golf accessibility and speak against cyberbullying and body shaming.
1. Paige Spiranac Is Golf's Biggest Social Media Influencer
With over 3.9 million Instagram followers and 359K YouTube subscribers, Paige dominates golf influencer rankings, blending sports, lifestyle, and viral content like no other.
2. From NCAA Star to Pro Golfer: Her Early Golf Career Was Legit
Before becoming a media sensation, she led San Diego State to its first Mountain West Conference title and won five junior tournaments in Colorado.
3. She Once Beat the Top Amateur Golfer in the World
In 2016, Paige clinched her only Cactus Tour win by defeating then-world No. 1 amateur Hannah O’Sullivan — a huge moment in her pro career.
4. Spiranac’s LPGA Dream Didn’t Pan Out — But She Owned It
After failing to qualify for the LPGA in 2016, she turned the narrative into a self-aware brand move, even joking about her game during sports commentary.
5. She’s Now a Full-Fledged Entrepreneur With Her Own Platform
In 2023, Paige launched OnlyPaige, a subscription site with exclusive golf tutorials, vlogs, and livestreams — tapping into the booming creator economy.
6. Maxim Named Her the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' in 2022
Paige made history as the first athlete to top Maxim’s Hot 100 list, sparking massive buzz and boosting her mainstream media presence.
7. She’s a Powerful Voice Against Online Bullying
Spiranac uses her platform to speak out on body-shaming and cyberbullying in sports — especially the scrutiny women athletes face in golf.
8. Her Podcast ‘Playing-A-Round’ Is a Hit With Golf Fans
Launched in 2020, her unfiltered takes on golf culture, dating, and mental health have made the podcast a fan-favorite among Gen Z and millennials.
9. She’s Collaborated With Top Brands in Golf and Fashion
From PXG and 18Birdies to PointsBet and Mizzen+Main, Paige’s brand partnerships make her a top-tier golf influencer with major commercial clout.
10. Paige Is Headed to Hollywood With Two Projects in 2025
She’ll appear in Happy Gilmore 2 and host Las Paigeas, a game show, proving her transition from golfer to mainstream entertainer is in full swing.
