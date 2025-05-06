Advertisement
Meet Paige Spiranac: Golf's Biggest Social Media Influencer - In Pics

Paige Spiranac is an American model, golf instructor, and former professional golfer known for her social media presence and advocacy in women’s golf. Born in Colorado in 1993, she was a standout college golfer at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, helping the Aztecs win their first Mountain West Conference title. After a brief professional career, she transitioned to modeling and digital content, amassing millions of followers. She’s been featured in Sports Illustrated, writes for Golf Magazine, and launched her own site, OnlyPaige. Spiranac uses her platform to promote golf accessibility and speak against cyberbullying and body shaming.

Updated:May 06, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
1. Paige Spiranac Is Golf's Biggest Social Media Influencer

1/20
1. Paige Spiranac Is Golf's Biggest Social Media Influencer

With over 3.9 million Instagram followers and 359K YouTube subscribers, Paige dominates golf influencer rankings, blending sports, lifestyle, and viral content like no other.

2. From NCAA Star to Pro Golfer: Her Early Golf Career Was Legit

2/20
2. From NCAA Star to Pro Golfer: Her Early Golf Career Was Legit

Before becoming a media sensation, she led San Diego State to its first Mountain West Conference title and won five junior tournaments in Colorado.

3. She Once Beat the Top Amateur Golfer in the World

3/20
3. She Once Beat the Top Amateur Golfer in the World

In 2016, Paige clinched her only Cactus Tour win by defeating then-world No. 1 amateur Hannah O’Sullivan — a huge moment in her pro career.

4. Spiranac's LPGA Dream Didn't Pan Out — But She Owned It

4/20
4. Spiranac’s LPGA Dream Didn’t Pan Out — But She Owned It

After failing to qualify for the LPGA in 2016, she turned the narrative into a self-aware brand move, even joking about her game during sports commentary.

5. She's Now a Full-Fledged Entrepreneur With Her Own Platform

5/20
5. She’s Now a Full-Fledged Entrepreneur With Her Own Platform

In 2023, Paige launched OnlyPaige, a subscription site with exclusive golf tutorials, vlogs, and livestreams — tapping into the booming creator economy.

6. Maxim Named Her the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' in 2022

6/20
6. Maxim Named Her the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' in 2022

Paige made history as the first athlete to top Maxim’s Hot 100 list, sparking massive buzz and boosting her mainstream media presence.

7. She's a Powerful Voice Against Online Bullying

7/20
7. She’s a Powerful Voice Against Online Bullying

Spiranac uses her platform to speak out on body-shaming and cyberbullying in sports — especially the scrutiny women athletes face in golf.

8. Her Podcast 'Playing-A-Round' Is a Hit With Golf Fans

8/20
8. Her Podcast ‘Playing-A-Round’ Is a Hit With Golf Fans

Launched in 2020, her unfiltered takes on golf culture, dating, and mental health have made the podcast a fan-favorite among Gen Z and millennials.

9. She's Collaborated With Top Brands in Golf and Fashion

9/20
9. She’s Collaborated With Top Brands in Golf and Fashion

From PXG and 18Birdies to PointsBet and Mizzen+Main, Paige’s brand partnerships make her a top-tier golf influencer with major commercial clout.

 

10. Paige Is Headed to Hollywood With Two Projects in 2025

10/20
10. Paige Is Headed to Hollywood With Two Projects in 2025

She’ll appear in Happy Gilmore 2 and host Las Paigeas, a game show, proving her transition from golfer to mainstream entertainer is in full swing.

