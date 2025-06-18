Meet Pakistan's Richest Cricketer Its Not Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi Or Shoaib Akhtar, He Is... - His Net Worth Is Over 4000000000 Cr
When it comes to cricketing riches in Pakistan, most fans might assume names like Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi, or Shoaib Akhtar top the list. However, the richest cricketer in Pakistan isn’t an active player but a legendary figure who once led the nation to its greatest cricketing triumph. Scroll down to check the 10 richest cricketers of Pakistan:
Imran Khan - Pakistan’s Wealthiest Cricketer
Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has an estimated net worth of $50 million (approximately ₹433 crore), making him the richest cricketer the country has ever produced.
From Cricketing Greatness to Political Power
Imran Khan’s wealth is not just a result of his cricketing career. While his on-field exploits earned him fame and endorsements, his financial journey continued to scale new heights after retirement. His tenure as a political leader brought him into the global spotlight, increasing both his influence and earnings.
Diverse Investments
Beyond sports and politics, Khan’s investments in real estate and other business ventures have added significantly to his fortune. His charitable work and role in building the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital have also contributed to his enduring legacy in Pakistan.
Babar Azam: Among Highest-Paid in BBL
While Imran Khan tops the list in wealth, Babar Azam is making headlines for his massive new contract in franchise cricket. The stylish right-hander has signed with the Sydney Sixers for the BBL 2025 season, making his debut in Australia’s premier T20 league.
Babar's BBL Contract
Babar’s contract reportedly exceeds the BBL’s Platinum category base price of PKR 7.75 crore, with his salary estimated to be around PKR 10 crore (₹2.96 crore approx).
Pakistan's Top Cricketer
He is one of Pakistan's top cricketer and one of the best batters in world cricket, Babar Azam is quickly climbing the financial ladder. His central contract, endorsement deals, and franchise cricket earnings (especially his recent high-paying BBL contract with Sydney Sixers) have all contributed to his growing wealth.
Shahid Afridi - $47 Million (₹390 Crore)
Known for his explosive batting and crowd-pleasing style, Shahid "Boom Boom" Afridi became a household name across cricketing nations. His long-standing career, brand endorsements, autobiography, foundation work, and league cricket appearances have contributed to his massive wealth, making him the second-richest cricketer in Pakistan.
Shoaib Malik - $25 Million (₹211 Crore)
Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has remained relevant for over two decades, thanks to his cricketing longevity, presence in global leagues like the CPL and PSL, and media visibility. He’s also known for his high-profile marriage with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, which added to his public image and endorsements.
Mohammad Hafeez – $23 Million (₹199 Crore)
Popularly known as "The Professor" for his cricketing intelligence, Mohammad Hafeez has had a lucrative career as a player, captain, and now coach. His financial success is a result of international cricket, coaching roles, media work, and business interests.
Shoaib Akhtar – $20 Million (₹173 Crore)
The "Rawalpindi Express," Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest bowler in the world during his prime. Post-retirement, he has become a sought-after analyst and YouTuber, earning big through digital content, endorsements, and public appearances.
Azhar Ali – $15 Million (₹130 Crore)
Former Test captain Azhar Ali quietly built a stable cricket career through consistent performances and leadership. While not as flashy off the field, his cricket contracts, coaching stints, and domestic success have added significantly to his wealth.
Saeed Anwar – $12 Million (₹102 Crore)
A legendary opener of the 1990s and early 2000s, Saeed Anwar remains one of the most stylish batters produced by Pakistan. Although he retired early, his career earnings, religious speaking engagements, and business interests have helped him maintain significant wealth.
Misbah-ul-Haq – $9.8 Million (₹81 Crore)
The calm and composed Misbah-ul-Haq led Pakistan during one of its most stable Test periods. He later became the head coach and chief selector, adding to his income. His disciplined lifestyle and coaching roles continue to keep him in the top ten richest list.
Trending Photos