Meet Phila Lobi: Temba Bavuma’s Wife, Real Estate Mogul & Philanthropist Behind South African Cricket Captain
Phila Lobi, wife of South Africa cricket captain Temba Bavuma, is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. A finance and real estate graduate, she founded Lobi Properties, a luxury real estate firm in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In 2018, she established the Phila Lobi Foundation to support underprivileged families. Phila and Temba, who married in August 2018 after nearly four years of dating, maintain a private yet strong relationship. Their bond has remained resilient through the demands of Bavuma’s cricketing career. In 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Lihle, further strengthening their family. Phila continues to inspire through business and charity.
1. Phila Lobi Is More Than Just a Cricketer’s Wife
Phila Lobi is a successful entrepreneur and founder of Lobi Properties, a luxury real estate firm with operations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, redefining high-end property in South Africa.
2. She Holds Dual Degrees in Finance and Real Estate
An alumnus of St. Mary’s School, Phila pursued higher education in finance and real estate, giving her the perfect foundation to lead her own property empire and mentor women in business.
3. Founder of the Phila Lobi Foundation
In 2018, she launched the Phila Lobi Foundation, a charitable initiative that supports underprivileged families and empowers children with access to education, health, and essential resources.
4. Her Love Story With Temba Bavuma Began Nearly a Decade Ago
Phila and Temba dated for almost four years before marrying in August 2018. Despite Temba’s travel-heavy career, the couple’s bond thrived through long-distance love and mutual respect.
5. A Low-Profile Power Couple
While Temba Bavuma is a national sports icon, the couple chooses privacy over publicity, rarely sharing personal updates on social media—a conscious move to keep their love life sacred.
6. Their Wedding Was Intimate and Star-Studded
Set in the scenic Franschhoek region, their wedding was a private affair attended by family and Proteas cricketers—showcasing their close-knit circle and grounded lifestyle.
7. She’s a Recognized Voice in Women’s Property Development
Phila actively contributes to the South African Women in Property (SAWIP) board, advocating for more female leaders in the male-dominated real estate sector.
8. A Mother and Mentor
In October 2023, Phila and Temba welcomed their first child, Lihle. Balancing motherhood and business, she continues to inspire South African women aiming for work-life harmony.
9. Her Net Worth Rivals That of Her Husband
With a personal fortune estimated at $5 million, Phila’s success in luxury real estate and her philanthropic work places her among South Africa’s most influential businesswomen.
10. She’s a Private Force Behind Bavuma’s Success
Temba has publicly credited Phila as a source of strength during his career lows, proving that her emotional support is as impactful as her business acumen.
