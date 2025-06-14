Meet Phila Lobi: Temba Bavuma’s Wife, Real Estate Mogul & Philanthropist Behind South African Cricket Captain

photoDetails

Phila Lobi, wife of South Africa cricket captain Temba Bavuma, is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. A finance and real estate graduate, she founded Lobi Properties, a luxury real estate firm in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In 2018, she established the Phila Lobi Foundation to support underprivileged families. Phila and Temba, who married in August 2018 after nearly four years of dating, maintain a private yet strong relationship. Their bond has remained resilient through the demands of Bavuma’s cricketing career. In 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Lihle, further strengthening their family. Phila continues to inspire through business and charity.