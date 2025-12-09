Meet Players Who Could Be Key Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH At IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
The IPL 2026 mini-auction, set for December 16, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, features a pool of 359 shortlisted players (245 Indian, 114 overseas), with 77 slots available across the 10 franchises, including 31 for overseas players. This one-day event focuses on targeted upgrades rather than overhauls, with teams entering with varying purses (e.g., KKR at Rs 64.3 crore for a potential rebuild, MI at just Rs 2.75 crore for selective tweaks).
With limited spots available and a handful of genuine match-winners on the table, several high-profile players like Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Venkatesh Prasad and others are expected to see their value soar, potentially breaking the bank for the teams that manage to secure them.
Here are the big names who are likely to be the key targets of teams at the IPL 2026 auction:
Cameron Green
Cameron Green is widely tipped to be the most expensive player at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. His unique combination of being a hard-hitting batter and a genuine fast-bowler is a rare commodity. Having already commanded a massive price tag in a previous auction, franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to drive the bidding, looking for a long-term, high-impact foreign player. (Pic credit: RCB)
Liam Livingstone
Despite some inconsistent performances recently, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone remains a proven commodity in T20 leagues globally. His ability to hit sixes at will and chip in with both off-spin and leg-spin makes him a coveted utility player and he is likely to earn big money at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi is an X-factor wrist-spinner who excels at taking wickets in the middle overs - a crucial phase in T20 cricket. Teams needing a strong local spinner will not hesitate to spend big on Bishnoi, who has been released by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana's slingy action and pinpoint death bowling makes him one of the best specialist death bowlers in T20 cricket. Many franchises, who are looking to solve their final-overs woes will bid aggressively, regardless of his injury history. Matheesha Pathirana has done well for CSK in a few seasons but he has been released by the Chennai-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Venkatesh Iyer
One of only two Indians listed at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, Venkatesh Iyer’s value is driven by his left-handed batting and medium-pace bowling. Despite a dip in form last season, his potential to be a top-order aggressor and an extra seam option keeps him highly relevant. KKR, who previously spent heavily on him, might even try to bring him back. Not only KKR, other franchises will also target Venkatesh Iyer at the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
David Miller
Veteran South Africa batter David Miller is expected to be in high demand at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which is scheduled for December 16th in Abu Dhabi. Teams, who need finishers will go hard for Miller, who have played many clutch IPL knocks over the years. (Pic credit: IANS)
Wanindu Hasaranga
Premier leg-spinner and a more-than-handy lower-order batter, Wanindu Hasaranga is T20 gold. Teams desperately seeking a wicket-taking spinner who can also manage the bat will go all out for him at the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock, the experienced South African gloveman, who was a late addition to the list, has a Rs 1 crore base price but is expected to fetch significantly more at the IPL 2026 auction. His explosive batting at the top and reliable wicketkeeping make him a complete package for the franchises. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra is anticipated to be in demand at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, which is scheduled for December 16th in Abu Dhabi. As a young overseas all-rounder (left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox spinner), he brings a rare and valuable package to any squad. Teams often view players like him as long-term investments. (Pic credit: CSK)
Matt Henry
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry's demand at the IPL 2026 auction is likely to be moderate to high, and he will be a key target for teams looking to strengthen their overseas fast-bowling unit. Teams that have released a frontline overseas quick or are looking for a reliable option to bowl in the Powerplay and middle overs are expected to bid for him. (Pic credit: IANS)
