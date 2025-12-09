Meet Players Who Could Be Key Targets For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH At IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

2994159

The IPL 2026 mini-auction, set for December 16, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, features a pool of 359 shortlisted players (245 Indian, 114 overseas), with 77 slots available across the 10 franchises, including 31 for overseas players. This one-day event focuses on targeted upgrades rather than overhauls, with teams entering with varying purses (e.g., KKR at Rs 64.3 crore for a potential rebuild, MI at just Rs 2.75 crore for selective tweaks).

With limited spots available and a handful of genuine match-winners on the table, several high-profile players like Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Venkatesh Prasad and others are expected to see their value soar, potentially breaking the bank for the teams that manage to secure them.

Here are the big names who are likely to be the key targets of teams at the IPL 2026 auction: