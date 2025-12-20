Meet Players Who Represented Three Most Successful Franchises CSK, MI, KKR - In Pics
Over the years, the Indian Premier League has been dominated by three powerhouse franchises: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. While many players are closely associated with just one team, a rare group of cricketers have achieved the unique feat of representing all three of these highly successful franchises. From experienced Indian veterans to impactful overseas stars, here are 7 players who represented these 3 teams.
Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa is one of the rare batters to represent the Mumbai Indians (2008), the Kolkata Knight Riders (2014-2019), and the Chennai Super Kings (2021-2022). He played for MI in the inaugural season, became a key part of KKR’s middle order during their title-winning era, and later reinvented himself at CSK, playing crucial knocks in their championship campaigns.
Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane showcased his versatility by representing MI (2008-2009), CSK (2023-2024), and KKR (2022) and is now captain with Kolkata in 2025-2026.
Harbhajan Singh
A true IPL legend, Harbhajan Singh enjoyed a long and successful stint with the Mumbai Indians from 2008-2017, winning 3 titles. He later went on to play for Chennai Super Kings from 2018-2020 and played last season with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021.
Tim Southee
New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee represented MI (2016-2017), CSK (2011), and KKR (2021-2023), offering swing, experience, and leadership to their bowling attacks. Though used selectively, his calm presence and new-ball skills made him a valuable asset for all three franchises.
Shardul Thakur
Known for his knack of delivering in big moments, Shardul Thakur featured for CSK (2018-2021), KKR (2023), and will represent MI for IPL 2026. Whether contributing with crucial wickets or handy runs down the order, Shardul’s all-round impact made him a trusted option across teams.
Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman brought his trademark cutters and variations to MI (2018), CSK (2024), and will be part of KKR for IPL 2026. His ability to bowl effectively in the powerplay and death overs earned him opportunities with all three of the IPL’s most successful franchises.
Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla has been a consistent wicket-taker across seasons and franchises. He played an important role for KKR during their title win in 2014, later contributed to CSK in 2020, and continued his effectiveness with MI from 2021-2024, proving longevity as a spinner in the IPL.
