Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998207https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-players-who-represented-three-most-successful-franchises-csk-mi-kkr-in-pics-2998207
NewsPhotosMeet Players Who Represented Three Most Successful Franchises CSK, MI, KKR - In Pics
photoDetails

Meet Players Who Represented Three Most Successful Franchises CSK, MI, KKR - In Pics

Over the years, the Indian Premier League has been dominated by three powerhouse franchises: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. While many players are closely associated with just one team, a rare group of cricketers have achieved the unique feat of representing all three of these highly successful franchises. From experienced Indian veterans to impactful overseas stars, here are 7 players who represented these 3 teams. 

Updated:Dec 20, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Robin Uthappa

1/7
Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa is one of the rare batters to represent the Mumbai Indians (2008), the Kolkata Knight Riders (2014-2019), and the Chennai Super Kings (2021-2022). He played for MI in the inaugural season, became a key part of KKR’s middle order during their title-winning era, and later reinvented himself at CSK, playing crucial knocks in their championship campaigns.

Follow Us

Ajinkya Rahane

2/7
Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane showcased his versatility by representing MI (2008-2009), CSK (2023-2024), and KKR (2022) and is now captain with Kolkata in 2025-2026. 

Follow Us

Harbhajan Singh

3/7
Harbhajan Singh

A true IPL legend, Harbhajan Singh enjoyed a long and successful stint with the Mumbai Indians from 2008-2017, winning 3 titles. He later went on to play for Chennai Super Kings from 2018-2020 and played last season with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021.

Follow Us

Tim Southee

4/7
Tim Southee

New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee represented MI (2016-2017), CSK (2011), and KKR (2021-2023), offering swing, experience, and leadership to their bowling attacks. Though used selectively, his calm presence and new-ball skills made him a valuable asset for all three franchises.

Follow Us

Shardul Thakur

5/7
Shardul Thakur

Known for his knack of delivering in big moments, Shardul Thakur featured for CSK (2018-2021), KKR (2023), and will represent MI for IPL 2026. Whether contributing with crucial wickets or handy runs down the order, Shardul’s all-round impact made him a trusted option across teams.

Follow Us

Mustafizur Rahman

6/7
Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman brought his trademark cutters and variations to MI (2018), CSK (2024), and will be part of KKR for IPL 2026. His ability to bowl effectively in the powerplay and death overs earned him opportunities with all three of the IPL’s most successful franchises.

Follow Us

Piyush Chawla

7/7
Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has been a consistent wicket-taker across seasons and franchises. He played an important role for KKR during their title win in 2014, later contributed to CSK in 2020, and continued his effectiveness with MI from 2021-2024, proving longevity as a spinner in the IPL.

Follow Us
IPLCSKKKRMIRobin UthappaAjinkya RahaneHarbhajan SinghPiyush ChawlaShardul ThakurMustafizur RahmanTim SoutheeIPL most successful franchisesMI CSK KKR playersplayers played for MI CSK KKRRobin Uthappa IPL teamsAjinkya Rahane IPL teamsHarbhajan Singh IPL careerPiyush Chawla IPL franchisesTim Southee IPL teamsShardul Thakur IPL teamsMustafizur Rahman IPL teamsMumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight RidersIPL history recordsIPL unique players listIPL franchise recordsIPL historyIPL recordsIndian Premier League franchisesmost successful IPL teamsMI CSK KKR dominanceplayers representing multiple IPL teamsIPL franchise transfersIPL player movementIPL legends listIPL veteran playersIPL title winning teamsIPL champions historyIPL player careersIPL statisticsT20 league historyIPL fan triviaIPL facts and recordsIPL carousel contentIPL infographic playersIPL social media content
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World’s 10 Richest Families
Meet World’s 10 Richest Families: Walmart’s Walton Family Leads, Is Any Indian Name On The List? Full Ranking Inside
camera icon13
title
tarot reading 2026
Tarot Reading For 2026: Check For Your Lucky Numbers, Lucky Colours, Lucky Days And TIP For Coming Year
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Top 5 Useless Features In Cars: Think Twice Before You Pay For Them!
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India's Cheapest Electric SUV: 400+ Km Range, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof & More; 80% Charges In 56 Mins - Prices Start Rs 9.99 Lakh
camera icon7
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: Huge Relief For PF Account Holders Nominees; EDLI Death Benefits Money Settlement To Be Bereft Of Payout Shortage