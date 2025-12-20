Meet Players Who Represented Three Most Successful Franchises CSK, MI, KKR - In Pics

photoDetails

Over the years, the Indian Premier League has been dominated by three powerhouse franchises: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. While many players are closely associated with just one team, a rare group of cricketers have achieved the unique feat of representing all three of these highly successful franchises. From experienced Indian veterans to impactful overseas stars, here are 7 players who represented these 3 teams.