Meet Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price For IPL 2026 Auction From Each Country: Australia's Cameron Green, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana And...

A total of 1,355 players have signed up for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, including top stars from every major cricketing nation. Among them is an exclusive group of players who have set a base price of Rs 2 crore. Here’s the full country-wise list of all cricketers in the highest base-price bracket. 

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
India

India

Only two Indian players have listed themselves at the highest Rs 2 crore base price: Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer. Both bring strong T20 value, Bishnoi as a wicket-taking leg-spinner and Iyer as a powerful left-handed all-rounder. They enter the auction aiming to secure big roles again. 

Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq represent Afghanistan in the top bracket. Mujeeb’s mystery spin and Naveen’s death-overs variations make them attractive overseas picks for franchises seeking impact bowlers. 

Australia

Australia

A strong Australian group features Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar and Ben Cutting. With a mix of explosive batting, all-round skills and experience, these names are expected to spark competitive bidding.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman is the lone Bangladesh player priced at Rs 2 crore. Known for his cutters and control in pressure overs, he remains a valuable left-arm pace option in T20 cricket.

England

England

England’s Rs 2 crore list includes Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills and Jamie Smith. The group offers powerful ball-strikers, versatile pace options and adaptable all-rounders, a typical English T20 package. 

New Zealand

New Zealand

New Zealand’s group is one of the largest: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, William O’Rourke and Rachin Ravindra. From power hitters to fast bowlers and smart all-rounders, Kiwi talent remains in high demand.

South Africa

South Africa

Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and David Wiese headline South Africa’s entries. Their blend of pace, finishing ability and quality spin strengthens overseas options across roles.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana continue to be premium Sri Lankan choices, offering wicket-taking spin and unorthodox bowling, assets perfectly suited to T20 matchups.

West Indies

West Indies

Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph represent the Caribbean flair in this price bracket. Their power hitting, sharp pace and spin variety ensure West Indian stars remain IPL favourites.

