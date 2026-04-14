Meet Praful Hinge: Vidarbha & SRH pacer who overcame a career-threatening injury, was mentored by Varun Aaron, Glenn McGrath and made history with triple-wicket over on his IPL debut
In the high-octane world of the Indian Premier League, where million-dollar dreams are made and broken every year, 24-year-old Praful Hinge produced one of the most sensational performances on debut in the tournament’s 19-year history. On Monday night, Praful, the Vidarbha pacer did what no other bowler has done before: he took three wickets in the opening over of an IPL innings.
Here' all you need to know about the Praful Hinge's journey (start of cricket career, injury setbacks, father's support, dream IPL debut & more):
Dream IPL Debut For Praful Hinge
Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant Praful Hinge made a sensational IPL debut on Monday, April 14, etching his name into the record books by becoming the first bowler in the 19-year history of the Indian Premier League to claim three wickets in the opening over of an innings. He went on to pick a fourth wicket later in the spell, finishing with impressive debut figures (4-0-34-4). (Pic credit: IPL)
Historic Over From Praful Hinge
Opening the bowling for SRH against a formidable Rajasthan Royals top order, Praful Hinge produced a dream first over. He dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck in the second ball of the over, clean bowled Dhruv Jurel for a two-ball duck on the 4th delivery and sealed the historic feat by removing South African recruit Lhuan-dre Pretorius on the last ball. Hinge’s figures after the first over read an astonishing 1-0-1-3 (one run, three wickets). (Pic credit: IPL)
Praful's Obsession With Cricket As Teenager
Praful Prakash Hinge was born on January 18, 2002, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. His father, Prakash Hinge, a government employee (recently retired accountant with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board), noticed his son's obsession with cricket around age 13 and had to enroll him in a local club because he wouldn’t stop playing on the streets. (Pic credit: prafulhinge_140 Instagram)
Praful's Performance For Vidarbha
Praful made his first-class debut for Vidarbha in October 2024. In just 10 first-class matches, he has picked up 27 wickets at an average of 26.66. His T20 experience prior to IPL was minimal - just one Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game (1/23) and strong showings in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, where he helped Neco Master Blasters win the title. SRH acquired him for his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the 2026 auction. (Pic credit: prafulhinge_140 Instagram)
Dark Days: A Career Hanging By A Thread
Just over two years ago, Praful Hinge's career looked over before it had truly begun. Hinge had worked his way up through the Vidarbha age-group ranks. However, a severe stress fracture in his back threatened to derail everything. "When Praful had that injury, we all thought his cricket was over," his father, Prakash Hinge told Times Of India.
It is a diagnosis that has ended the careers of many promising fast bowlers, but Hinge found an unlikely support system in two of the game's most noted speedsters: Varun Aaron and Glenn McGrath. (Pic credit: prafulhinge_140 Instagram)
The Mentors: Aaron and McGrath
Hinge’s recovery was 'hand-held' by former India pacer Varun Aaron, who himself has famously battled through a career plagued by injuries. Working at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, Aaron helped Hinge rebuild his action, making subtle technical tweaks to his run-up and follow-through to reduce the strain on his back. His talent caught the eye of legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath. Impressed by Hinge’s natural line and length, McGrath invited him to a 15-day specialized camp at Cricket Australia’s National Cricket Centre in Brisbane in 2024. This stint in Australia served as the finishing school for the young pacer, turning him from a red-ball workhorse for Vidarbha into an IPL-ready weapon. (Pic credit: IPL)
Humble Son Of A Government Employee
Despite his sensational IPL debut, Praful Hinge has remained grounded. After his Player of the Match performance for SRH against Rajasthan Royals, he dedicated the award to his family:
'I started playing cricket at the age of 13. I didn’t even know what leather-ball cricket was back then. When I was 13, I told my father that I wanted to join a club. He refused a couple of times, saying I was too young. But somehow, things started from there. After that, I just kept playing. Standing at this stage, it feels really good. I want to dedicate this award to my family. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices for me," said Hinge after the match. (Pic credit: IPL)
Idolising SRH Captain Pat Cummins
Praful Hinge idolises SRH skipper Pat Cummins and draws inspiration from Vidarbha senior Umesh Yadav, with whom he once opened the bowling in domestic T20 cricket. Known for his nippy pace and ability to use his height effectively, he has now announced himself on the biggest stage in explosive fashion. (Pic credit: IPL)
A Dream That Was Manifested
After his dream IPL debut, Praful Hinge revealed he had written it down last year: in his first IPL match, he wanted to take four or five wickets and dominate the powerplay. He did exactly that.
"I did think about it. Last year, I had written somewhere that whenever I play my first match, I will definitely take four or five wickets. And I wanted to dominate as much as possible in the powerplay. (power of manifestation) I believe in it. I don’t know about others, but I do believe," said Hinge after the match. (Pic credit: IPL)
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