Meet Praful Hinge: Vidarbha & SRH pacer who overcame a career-threatening injury, was mentored by Varun Aaron, Glenn McGrath and made history with triple-wicket over on his IPL debut

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In the high-octane world of the Indian Premier League, where million-dollar dreams are made and broken every year, 24-year-old Praful Hinge produced one of the most sensational performances on debut in the tournament’s 19-year history. On Monday night, Praful, the Vidarbha pacer did what no other bowler has done before: he took three wickets in the opening over of an IPL innings.

Here' all you need to know about the Praful Hinge's journey (start of cricket career, injury setbacks, father's support, dream IPL debut & more):