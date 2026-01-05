Meet Predicted Wicket-Keepers Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH For IPL 2026 - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16, all ten franchises have finalised their best possible squads for the upcoming season. The much-awaited IPL 2026 will kick off on March 26 and the teams are already plotting how to use their resources in the best possible manner to get the desired results.

Interestingly, despite the recent IPL 2026 auction, wicket-keeper roles are relatively stable across franchises, with most of them likely continuing from IPL 2025 unless impacted by new signings, availability issues or injuries.

Here's the predicted first-choice wicket-keeper for every franchise for IPL 2026 season: