Meet Rachel Khawaja: Usman Khawaja’s Wife Who Converted To Islam, Holds Dual Citizenship & Works In Cricket Media

Rachel Khawaja, formerly Rachel McLellan, is the wife of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja. Born in Sydney, she holds dual citizenship (Australia and New Zealand) and works as a Business Development Manager and reporter at 7Cricket. The couple met in 2015 during university and tied the knot in 2018 after Rachel converted to Islam—an independent and personal decision. They share two daughters, Aisha Rahil and Ayla Fozia. Rachel balances motherhood, career, and public life gracefully, often supporting Usman during matches. Her inspiring journey of love, faith, and identity has made her a beloved and respected figure among cricket fans.