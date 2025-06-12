Meet Rachel Khawaja: Usman Khawaja’s Wife Who Converted To Islam, Holds Dual Citizenship & Works In Cricket Media
Rachel Khawaja, formerly Rachel McLellan, is the wife of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja. Born in Sydney, she holds dual citizenship (Australia and New Zealand) and works as a Business Development Manager and reporter at 7Cricket. The couple met in 2015 during university and tied the knot in 2018 after Rachel converted to Islam—an independent and personal decision. They share two daughters, Aisha Rahil and Ayla Fozia. Rachel balances motherhood, career, and public life gracefully, often supporting Usman during matches. Her inspiring journey of love, faith, and identity has made her a beloved and respected figure among cricket fans.
1. Rachel Khawaja Converted to Islam for Love—By Choice
Before marrying Usman, Rachel made the deeply personal decision to convert from Catholicism to Islam. She has clarified that the decision was made without pressure, purely out of love and understanding.
2. She Holds Dual Citizenship
Rachel enjoys dual citizenship of Australia and New Zealand, which allows her to comfortably navigate life across both nations—something that adds to her multicultural lifestyle with Usman.
3. Marketing Graduate from a Top Australian University
Rachel holds a Marketing degree from the University of New South Wales, one of the country’s leading institutions, which laid the foundation for her impressive career in media and business.
4. Works as a Reporter and Business Development Manager
Rachel currently serves as a Business Development Manager and also reports for 7Cricket, blending her love for the sport with a successful professional career.
5. Usman and Rachel's Love Story Began in University
The couple met in 2015 during their university years. From study sessions to life commitments, their relationship evolved beautifully over three years before leading to marriage.
6. They Had Both a Nikah and a Traditional Wedding
In 2017, the couple held a traditional Islamic nikah after Rachel's conversion. They followed it up with a more formal, intimate wedding ceremony in April 2018, honoring both cultural heritages.
7. A Devoted Mother of Two Daughters
Rachel and Usman have two adorable daughters—Aisha Rahil and Ayla Fozia. Rachel frequently shares candid family moments online, showing a blend of parenting and cricket life.
8. Fully Embraced the Cricketing Lifestyle
From stadium cheers to social media posts, Rachel is regularly seen supporting Usman during games. She’s seamlessly blended into the world of international cricket with grace and enthusiasm.
9. Balances Career, Motherhood, and Faith with Ease
At 38, Rachel Khawaja continues to thrive as a working mom, maintaining her career while being an active presence in Usman’s life and her children’s upbringing.
10. A Popular Face on Social Media
Rachel is not just a private figure—she’s a growing social media personality, known for her elegant style, family-first posts, and inspiring cross-cultural story that resonates with fans globally.
