Ridhima Pathak has addressed speculation around her Bangladesh Premier League exit, clarifying she voluntarily opted out and never travelled to Bangladesh. Speaking to Zee News English, the Indian sports presenter said she declined the BPL opportunity while doing ILT20 due to evolving circumstances. Her statement comes as the ICC rejects Bangladesh’s request to move 2026 T20 World Cup matches out of India, escalating cricket tensions. Together, these developments place Pathak at the centre of a larger conversation about sports, politics, and integrity, explaining why searches for who is Ridhima Pathak continue to surge.