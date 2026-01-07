Advertisement
Meet Ridhima Pathak: Indian Sports Presenter Who Exposed Bangladesh Premier League's Lie – Details Inside
photoDetails

Meet Ridhima Pathak: Indian Sports Presenter Who Exposed Bangladesh Premier League's Lie – Details Inside

Ridhima Pathak has addressed speculation around her Bangladesh Premier League exit, clarifying she voluntarily opted out and never travelled to Bangladesh. Speaking to Zee News English, the Indian sports presenter said she declined the BPL opportunity while doing ILT20 due to evolving circumstances. Her statement comes as the ICC rejects Bangladesh’s request to move 2026 T20 World Cup matches out of India, escalating cricket tensions. Together, these developments place Pathak at the centre of a larger conversation about sports, politics, and integrity, explaining why searches for who is Ridhima Pathak continue to surge.

Updated:Jan 07, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Who is Ridhima Pathak becomes a trending query after BPL exit clarification

1/11
Who is Ridhima Pathak becomes a trending query after BPL exit clarification

The Indian sports presenter confirmed she never travelled to Bangladesh and voluntarily opted out of the Bangladesh Premier League while doing ILT20, countering reports of removal amid India Bangladesh tensions. Photo Credit: X

Ridhima Pathak rejects BPL due to evolving political and cricketing climate

2/11
Ridhima Pathak rejects BPL due to evolving political and cricketing climate

Speaking to Zee News English, Pathak said she was asked to join later but declined after developments, highlighting national sentiment and personal principles in a politically sensitive sports environment. Photo Credit: X

BPL controversy reflects wider strain between BCCI and BCB

3/11
BPL controversy reflects wider strain between BCCI and BCB

Her decision comes as cricket relations deteriorate following Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL release and Bangladesh’s reaction, adding symbolic weight to a presenter’s professional choice. Photo Credit: X

ICC rejection of venue shift amplifies the backdrop of Pathak's decision

4/11
ICC rejection of venue shift amplifies the backdrop of Pathak’s decision

As reported earlier, the ICC told Bangladesh to play T20 World Cup matches in India or forfeit points, intensifying the environment around BPL and broadcast controversies. Photo Credit: X

Ridhima Pathak's statement challenges narratives of being dropped

5/11
Ridhima Pathak’s statement challenges narratives of being dropped

She clearly denied being removed by organisers, reinforcing transparency in sports media and reminding audiences how misinformation spreads quickly during geopolitical cricket disputes. Photo Credit: X

Indian sports presenters face scrutiny during cross-border leagues

6/11
Indian sports presenters face scrutiny during cross-border leagues

The BPL episode shows how anchors and presenters are no longer neutral faces, with national identity and public perception influencing assignments and career decisions. Photo Credit: X

ICC stance puts pressure on Bangladesh Cricket Board

7/11
ICC stance puts pressure on Bangladesh Cricket Board

Read our full analysis on how Bangladesh must travel to India for Group C matches in Kolkata and Mumbai, a decision shaping the broader cricketing narrative. Photo Credit: X

Ridhima Pathak BPL rejection gains symbolic importance

8/11
Ridhima Pathak BPL rejection gains symbolic importance

Her refusal is now viewed alongside the ICC decision, turning a broadcasting choice into a talking point about integrity, safety, and national sentiment in cricket. Photo Credit: X

Who is Ridhima Pathak searches spike amid integrity debate

9/11
Who is Ridhima Pathak searches spike amid integrity debate

The presenter’s calm clarification has strengthened her professional image, positioning her as a figure who prioritises values while navigating high-pressure international cricket spaces. Photo Credit: X

 

Ridhima Pathak draws a clear line between opportunity and principle

10/11
Ridhima Pathak draws a clear line between opportunity and principle

By stating she never stepped on Bangladeshi soil and opted out early, she closed speculation and reinforced that credibility matters more than controversial assignments. Photo Credit: X

11/11
