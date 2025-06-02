photoDetails

english

Priya Saroj, the youngest MP of India and daughter of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj, is set to marry Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. A Supreme Court lawyer by profession, Priya won the Machhlishahr seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at just 25. The couple met through mutual friends, and their engagement is scheduled for June 8 in Lucknow, with the wedding on November 18 in Varanasi. Their union, blending politics and cricket, has captured national attention. The star-studded wedding is expected to attract major names from politics, Bollywood, and sports, making it one of 2025’s biggest events.