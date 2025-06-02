Advertisement
Meet Rinku Singh's Would-Be Wife Priya Saroj: All About Youngest MP Of India - In Pics
Meet Rinku Singh's Would-Be Wife Priya Saroj: All About Youngest MP Of India - In Pics

Priya Saroj, the youngest MP of India and daughter of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj, is set to marry Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. A Supreme Court lawyer by profession, Priya won the Machhlishahr seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at just 25. The couple met through mutual friends, and their engagement is scheduled for June 8 in Lucknow, with the wedding on November 18 in Varanasi. Their union, blending politics and cricket, has captured national attention. The star-studded wedding is expected to attract major names from politics, Bollywood, and sports, making it one of 2025’s biggest events.

 

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
1. Priya Saroj Becomes India’s Youngest Woman MP at 25

1. Priya Saroj Becomes India’s Youngest Woman MP at 25

Breaking records in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Priya Saroj won from Machhlishahr on a Samajwadi Party ticket, becoming India’s youngest female Parliamentarian, earning massive support from Gen-Z voters.

2. Lawyer Turned Lawmaker: Priya’s Journey From Supreme Court To Sansad

2. Lawyer Turned Lawmaker: Priya’s Journey From Supreme Court To Sansad

Armed with an LLB from Amity University and experience at the Supreme Court of India, Priya transitioned from courtrooms to constituencies, showcasing her passion for legal advocacy and social justice.

3. Tufani Saroj’s Legacy Powers Priya’s Political Debut

3. Tufani Saroj’s Legacy Powers Priya’s Political Debut

As the daughter of senior SP leader Tufani Saroj, Priya’s grassroots political experience began early, shaping her electoral strategies and campaign presence from her teenage years onward.

4. Rinku Singh and Priya’s Engagement Set for June 8 in Lucknow

4. Rinku Singh and Priya’s Engagement Set for June 8 in Lucknow

The couple will exchange rings at a 7-star luxury venue in Lucknow, blending sports glamour with political legacy, and marking one of 2025’s most anticipated celebrity engagements.

5. A Grand Varanasi Wedding on November 18 Awaits

5. A Grand Varanasi Wedding on November 18 Awaits

The wedding, hosted at Taj Ganges Varanasi, promises a spectacular celebration, with Bollywood stars, political elites, and cricketing legends in attendance — a true union of power and pop culture.

6. Romance That Began Through A Mutual Friend

6. Romance That Began Through A Mutual Friend

Priya and Rinku met through a mutual friend with strong ties to cricket. Their love story, backed by both families, has captured hearts across India and become a viral topic across social platforms.

7. Priya’s Education: From Delhi University to Amity Noida

7. Priya’s Education: From Delhi University to Amity Noida

Before politics, Priya earned her BA from Delhi University and completed her law degree at Amity University, Noida, reflecting her strong academic grounding and leadership potential.

8. Rinku Singh’s IPL Stardom Meets Political Power

8. Rinku Singh’s IPL Stardom Meets Political Power

Known for his iconic five sixes in an over, KKR’s Rinku Singh is stepping into a new inning — marriage — while still riding high on his 2025 IPL performance with a strike rate of 153.73.

9. Viral Wedding: Trending Across Google and Social Media

9. Viral Wedding: Trending Across Google and Social Media

Searches for "Rinku Singh wife Priya Saroj", "youngest MP India 2024", and "Rinku Singh wedding date" have surged, proving the couple’s unmatched influence in both digital and real-world conversations.

 

10. Political Future Bright as Priya Balances Marriage and Parliament

10. Political Future Bright as Priya Balances Marriage and Parliament

With her rising stature in the Samajwadi Party, legal expertise, and growing national profile, Priya Saroj is not just Rinku Singh’s bride-to-be — she’s a rising force in Indian politics.

