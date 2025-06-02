Meet Rinku Singh's Would-Be Wife Priya Saroj: All About Youngest MP Of India - In Pics
Priya Saroj, the youngest MP of India and daughter of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Tufani Saroj, is set to marry Indian cricketer Rinku Singh. A Supreme Court lawyer by profession, Priya won the Machhlishahr seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at just 25. The couple met through mutual friends, and their engagement is scheduled for June 8 in Lucknow, with the wedding on November 18 in Varanasi. Their union, blending politics and cricket, has captured national attention. The star-studded wedding is expected to attract major names from politics, Bollywood, and sports, making it one of 2025’s biggest events.
1. Priya Saroj Becomes India’s Youngest Woman MP at 25
Breaking records in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Priya Saroj won from Machhlishahr on a Samajwadi Party ticket, becoming India’s youngest female Parliamentarian, earning massive support from Gen-Z voters.
2. Lawyer Turned Lawmaker: Priya’s Journey From Supreme Court To Sansad
Armed with an LLB from Amity University and experience at the Supreme Court of India, Priya transitioned from courtrooms to constituencies, showcasing her passion for legal advocacy and social justice.
3. Tufani Saroj’s Legacy Powers Priya’s Political Debut
As the daughter of senior SP leader Tufani Saroj, Priya’s grassroots political experience began early, shaping her electoral strategies and campaign presence from her teenage years onward.
4. Rinku Singh and Priya’s Engagement Set for June 8 in Lucknow
The couple will exchange rings at a 7-star luxury venue in Lucknow, blending sports glamour with political legacy, and marking one of 2025’s most anticipated celebrity engagements.
5. A Grand Varanasi Wedding on November 18 Awaits
The wedding, hosted at Taj Ganges Varanasi, promises a spectacular celebration, with Bollywood stars, political elites, and cricketing legends in attendance — a true union of power and pop culture.
6. Romance That Began Through A Mutual Friend
Priya and Rinku met through a mutual friend with strong ties to cricket. Their love story, backed by both families, has captured hearts across India and become a viral topic across social platforms.
7. Priya’s Education: From Delhi University to Amity Noida
Before politics, Priya earned her BA from Delhi University and completed her law degree at Amity University, Noida, reflecting her strong academic grounding and leadership potential.
8. Rinku Singh’s IPL Stardom Meets Political Power
Known for his iconic five sixes in an over, KKR’s Rinku Singh is stepping into a new inning — marriage — while still riding high on his 2025 IPL performance with a strike rate of 153.73.
9. Viral Wedding: Trending Across Google and Social Media
Searches for "Rinku Singh wife Priya Saroj", "youngest MP India 2024", and "Rinku Singh wedding date" have surged, proving the couple’s unmatched influence in both digital and real-world conversations.
10. Political Future Bright as Priya Balances Marriage and Parliament
With her rising stature in the Samajwadi Party, legal expertise, and growing national profile, Priya Saroj is not just Rinku Singh’s bride-to-be — she’s a rising force in Indian politics.
