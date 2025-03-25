Meet Rishabh Pant's Rumored Girlfriend Isha Negi: All Delhi Capitals Captain's Girlfriend - In Pics
Isha Negi is more than just a name linked to Rishabh Pant—she's a rising entrepreneur, a fashion icon, and a social media sensation. While her rumoured relationship with the star cricketer has kept fans intrigued, Isha has carved out her own space in luxury interior design and online influence. From her career achievements to her glamorous lifestyle, here’s everything you need to know about this stylish and ambitious personality.
1. Who is Isha Negi?
Isha Negi is an entrepreneur, interior designer, and social media influencer. With an eye for luxury aesthetics, she has built a name for herself in the world of interior design.
2. A Fashion Icon on Instagram
Boasting over 490K followers, Isha Negi is a fashion inspiration for many. Her Instagram feed showcases her impeccable style, travel diaries, and glimpses into her luxurious lifestyle.
3. A Dehradun Native with Elite Education
Born in Dehradun, Isha attended the prestigious Convent of Jesus & Mary school. She later pursued a BA from Amity University, Noida, where she honed her entrepreneurial skills.
4. An Accomplished Interior Designer
Isha is more than just a social media star—she runs her own interior design business. Her expertise in luxury home decor has earned her a reputation in the design industry.
5. Her Relationship with Rishabh Pant Went Public in 2019
Rishabh Pant made their relationship official in January 2019 with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling Isha his biggest source of happiness.
6. A Supportive Partner in Rishabh Pant’s Career
Isha has been spotted cheering for Rishabh during IPL matches, which has proven to be a strong pillar of support in his cricketing journey.
7. Mystery Around Their Current Relationship Status
While the couple hasn’t posted pictures together recently, Rishabh still retains their old posts on Instagram, leaving fans wondering about their current relationship status.
8. Entrepreneurial Ambitions Over Public Attention
Unlike many celebrity partners, Isha prioritizes her business over media attention. She focuses on her career while maintaining a private personal life.
9. Social Media Buzz Around Her Name
Every time Rishabh Pant makes headlines, Isha Negi starts trending on social media. Fans flood her posts with messages, calling her ‘Bhabhi Ji’ and speculating about their future.
10. Will There Be a Wedding Soon?
Amid wedding rumours, neither Isha nor Rishabh has confirmed their plans. Fans eagerly await an official update on the future of their relationship.
