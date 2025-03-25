photoDetails

english

2876847

Isha Negi is more than just a name linked to Rishabh Pant—she's a rising entrepreneur, a fashion icon, and a social media sensation. While her rumoured relationship with the star cricketer has kept fans intrigued, Isha has carved out her own space in luxury interior design and online influence. From her career achievements to her glamorous lifestyle, here’s everything you need to know about this stylish and ambitious personality.