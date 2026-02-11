Meet Russian figure skater who wore a 'Bindi' at the Winter Olympics 2026 - In Pics

photoDetails

Anastasiia Gubanova, a Russian-born figure skater representing Georgia, captured global attention at the 2026 Winter Olympics after performing to Bollywood music while wearing a bindi. The culturally distinctive routine went viral, especially in India, driving intense curiosity about the European champion. Beyond the visual tribute, the moment signals a larger shift toward globally themed Olympic performances designed to resonate with digital audiences. As figure skating evolves into a storytelling platform, Gubanova’s program illustrates how creative differentiation can boost athlete visibility, search demand, and international fan engagement, making her one of the most talked-about skaters of the Games.