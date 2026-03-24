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NewsPhotosMeet Sahiba Bali: IPL 2026 presenter spotted with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma - In Pics
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Meet Sahiba Bali: IPL 2026 presenter spotted with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma - In Pics

Sahiba Bali is a fast-rising Star Sports anchor who gained attention after her appearance at the Naman Awards 2026. With experience in IPL broadcasting, Champions Trophy coverage, and a strong corporate background at Zomato and Unacademy, she represents the new generation of sports presenters in India. Her acting career further enhances her on-screen presence, making her a versatile media professional. As sports broadcasting shifts towards personality-driven storytelling, Sahiba Bali’s unique blend of marketing expertise, digital understanding, and anchoring skills positions her as a key figure to watch in Indian cricket coverage and sports media evolution.

Updated:Mar 24, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
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1. From Marketing Leader to Sports Broadcaster

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1. From Marketing Leader to Sports Broadcaster

Sahiba Bali transitioned from high-impact corporate roles at Zomato and Unacademy into sports media, giving her a rare mix of brand strategy and on-screen communication that aligns with modern, audience-first broadcasting formats.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

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2. Rising Face on Star Sports

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2. Rising Face on Star Sports

Since joining Star Sports in 2024, she has anchored major cricket properties like the IPL and Champions Trophy, establishing herself as one of the fastest-emerging presenters in Indian sports broadcasting.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

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3. Spotlight at Naman Awards 2026

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3. Spotlight at Naman Awards 2026

Her appearance at the Naman Awards 2026 alongside top Indian cricketers significantly boosted her visibility, signalling industry recognition and growing trust from major cricketing stakeholders and broadcasters.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

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4. Strong Foundation in Digital Storytelling

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4. Strong Foundation in Digital Storytelling

With experience in digital content and brand campaigns, Bali understands how audiences consume sports today, helping her deliver sharper, more engaging, and platform-friendly broadcast narratives.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

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5. Acting Experience Enhances On-Screen Presence

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5. Acting Experience Enhances On-Screen Presence

Her work in films and web series like Bard of Blood and Amar Singh Chamkila has refined her confidence, expressions, and delivery, giving her a natural edge during live shows and high-pressure broadcasts.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

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6. Academic Excellence Adds Credibility

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6. Academic Excellence Adds Credibility

Educated at Hansraj College and Durham University, with additional exposure at Oxford, Bali brings intellectual depth and structured thinking, which reflects in her articulate hosting style and analytical clarity.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

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7. IPL Team Experience Gives Insider Edge

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7. IPL Team Experience Gives Insider Edge

Her role with Punjab Kings during IPL 2025 provided direct exposure to team environments, helping her add context, nuance, and credibility when discussing matches, players, and tournament dynamics.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

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8. Represents the Future of Sports Media

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8. Represents the Future of Sports Media

Sahiba Bali embodies the shift towards multi-skilled presenters who combine storytelling, analytics, and personality, making her a strong fit for the evolving landscape of Indian sports broadcasting. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

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Sahiba Baliwho is Sahiba BaliSahiba Bali ageSahiba Bali star sports anchorIPL 2026
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