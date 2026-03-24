Meet Sahiba Bali: IPL 2026 presenter spotted with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma - In Pics

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Sahiba Bali is a fast-rising Star Sports anchor who gained attention after her appearance at the Naman Awards 2026. With experience in IPL broadcasting, Champions Trophy coverage, and a strong corporate background at Zomato and Unacademy, she represents the new generation of sports presenters in India. Her acting career further enhances her on-screen presence, making her a versatile media professional. As sports broadcasting shifts towards personality-driven storytelling, Sahiba Bali’s unique blend of marketing expertise, digital understanding, and anchoring skills positions her as a key figure to watch in Indian cricket coverage and sports media evolution.