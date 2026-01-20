Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Saina Nehwal: BJP Politician Who Conquered Olympics, Commonwealth Games & World No.1; Knee Degenerated, Arthritis - Know Why India's Badminton Pioneer Retired Quietly
Meet Saina Nehwal: BJP Politician Who Conquered Olympics, Commonwealth Games & World No.1; Knee Degenerated, Arthritis - Know Why India's Badminton Pioneer Retired Quietly

Discover Saina Nehwal's inspiring journey: Born in Haryana, trained under Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad, 2012 Olympic bronze, World No.1 glory, Commonwealth dominance now retired quietly due to degenerated knee & arthritis. Why India's badminton pioneer said 'I can't push it anymore'."
 

Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Meet Saina Nehwal

1/15
Meet Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal officially announced her retirement from professional badminton, bringing the curtains down on a career that reshaped Indian sport and set new global benchmarks.

 

A Game Changer for India

2/15
A Game Changer for India

At a time when badminton struggled for mainstream attention, Saina became the face of the sport, turning Olympic dreams into a realistic goal for Indian athletes.

 

Roots in Hisar

3/15
Roots in Hisar

Born in Hisar, Haryana, Saina’s early life was grounded in discipline and ambition, far removed from elite sporting infrastructure.

 

Hyderabad Calling

4/15
Hyderabad Calling

Her family’s move to Hyderabad proved decisive, giving her access to competitive circuits, advanced coaching, and elite exposure.

 

Under P. Gopichand’s Wings

5/15
Under P. Gopichand’s Wings

Training at the Gopichand Badminton Academy shaped her mindset ; discipline, aggression, and a relentless hunger to win on the world stage.

 

Rising Through the Ranks

6/15
Rising Through the Ranks

Junior titles, international breakthroughs, and fearless performances against top-ranked players marked her arrival as India’s next big sporting hope.

 

Olympic History Maker

7/15
Olympic History Maker

Bronze at the 2012 London Olympics made Saina the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, a moment that changed Indian badminton forever.

 

World No.1 Moment

8/15
World No.1 Moment

In 2015, Saina became the first Indian woman World No.1 in singles, proving Indian players could dominate, not just compete.

 

Super Series Trailblazer

9/15
Super Series Trailblazer

She became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series title and ended her career with 24 international titles, including 10 Super Series wins.

 

Commonwealth Queen

10/15
Commonwealth Queen

Gold medals at the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games showcased her ability to thrive under pressure and lead India on big stages.

 

Battling Injuries

11/15
Battling Injuries

Recurring knee injuries, degenerated cartilage, and arthritis plagued her later years, forcing her to compete through pain and uncertainty.

 

The Toughest Decision

12/15
The Toughest Decision

After years of physical struggle, Saina chose health over continuation, quietly stepping away from the sport she gave everything to.

“I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it,” Saina said on a podcast. “If you are not capable of playing anymore, that’s it. It’s fine.”

 

Beyond Medals

13/15
Beyond Medals

Her success triggered the rise of badminton leagues, academies, sponsorships, and inspired stars like P.V. Sindhu and the next generation.

 

ndia’s Original Golden Girl

14/15
ndia’s Original Golden Girl

Awards like Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan cemented her place as one of India’s greatest-ever athletes.

 

The Political Angle

15/15
The Political Angle

Beyond sport, Saina Nehwal entered public life by joining the BJP in 2020, aligning herself with national service beyond the court adding a new chapter to her influential legacy.

 

