Meet Saina Nehwal: BJP Politician Who Conquered Olympics, Commonwealth Games & World No.1; Knee Degenerated, Arthritis - Know Why India's Badminton Pioneer Retired Quietly
Discover Saina Nehwal's inspiring journey: Born in Haryana, trained under Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad, 2012 Olympic bronze, World No.1 glory, Commonwealth dominance now retired quietly due to degenerated knee & arthritis. Why India's badminton pioneer said 'I can't push it anymore'."
Meet Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal officially announced her retirement from professional badminton, bringing the curtains down on a career that reshaped Indian sport and set new global benchmarks.
A Game Changer for India
At a time when badminton struggled for mainstream attention, Saina became the face of the sport, turning Olympic dreams into a realistic goal for Indian athletes.
Roots in Hisar
Born in Hisar, Haryana, Saina’s early life was grounded in discipline and ambition, far removed from elite sporting infrastructure.
Hyderabad Calling
Her family’s move to Hyderabad proved decisive, giving her access to competitive circuits, advanced coaching, and elite exposure.
Under P. Gopichand’s Wings
Training at the Gopichand Badminton Academy shaped her mindset ; discipline, aggression, and a relentless hunger to win on the world stage.
Rising Through the Ranks
Junior titles, international breakthroughs, and fearless performances against top-ranked players marked her arrival as India’s next big sporting hope.
Olympic History Maker
Bronze at the 2012 London Olympics made Saina the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, a moment that changed Indian badminton forever.
World No.1 Moment
In 2015, Saina became the first Indian woman World No.1 in singles, proving Indian players could dominate, not just compete.
Super Series Trailblazer
She became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series title and ended her career with 24 international titles, including 10 Super Series wins.
Commonwealth Queen
Gold medals at the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games showcased her ability to thrive under pressure and lead India on big stages.
Battling Injuries
Recurring knee injuries, degenerated cartilage, and arthritis plagued her later years, forcing her to compete through pain and uncertainty.
The Toughest Decision
After years of physical struggle, Saina chose health over continuation, quietly stepping away from the sport she gave everything to.
“I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it,” Saina said on a podcast. “If you are not capable of playing anymore, that’s it. It’s fine.”
Beyond Medals
Her success triggered the rise of badminton leagues, academies, sponsorships, and inspired stars like P.V. Sindhu and the next generation.
ndia’s Original Golden Girl
Awards like Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan cemented her place as one of India’s greatest-ever athletes.
The Political Angle
Beyond sport, Saina Nehwal entered public life by joining the BJP in 2020, aligning herself with national service beyond the court adding a new chapter to her influential legacy.
Trending Photos