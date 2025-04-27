Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Samiya Arzoo: Haryana Girl Who Married Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali - All About Their Cross-Border Love Story
Meet Samiya Arzoo: Haryana Girl Who Married Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali - All About Their Cross-Border Love Story

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali and Indian engineer Samiya Arzoo built a love story that overcame borders and rivalries. A beautiful story inspired by the simple wisdom of following the heart.

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
A Cross-Border Love Story

1/8
A Cross-Border Love Story

Pakistan's star pacer Hasan Ali and Indian flight engineer Samiya Arzoo share a beautiful love story that transcends the India-Pakistan rivalry, proving that love knows no boundaries.

 

Who is Samiya Arzoo?

2/8
Who is Samiya Arzoo?

Samiya hails from Nuh District, Haryana, India. A B.Tech graduate in Aeronautical Engineering, she worked at Jet Airways and later became a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines in Dubai.

 

How They Met

3/8
How They Met

The couple met through mutual friends. After nurturing a relationship for over two years, they deepened their bond across nations.

 

Married in 2019

4/8
Married in 2019

The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Dubai, where they first met through a mutual friend.

 

Starting a Family

5/8
Starting a Family

In 2021, Hasan and Samiya welcomed their first child, a baby girl, adding new joy and strengthening their beautiful journey together.

 

Challenges of Distance

6/8
Challenges of Distance

Living in Dubai while her family resides in Gurgaon, India, Samiya faced difficulties visiting home due to visa restrictions, making family reunions rare and precious.

 

Love Beyond Borders

7/8
Love Beyond Borders

Echoing Rumi's wisdom, "Listen to your heart, not to the crowd," this story of Hasan and Samiya beautifully reminds us that true love rises above divisions and unites hearts across borders.

 

An Inspirational Message

8/8
An Inspirational Message

Hasan Ali and Samiya Arzoo’s journey inspires millions, showing that true love can rise above political divides, societal expectations, and geographical barriers, reminding us that humanity and love always come first.

 

