Meet Sana Ganguly: UCL Graduate, Consultant, And Daughter Of Cricket Legend Sourav Ganguly

Sana Ganguly, daughter of legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly and renowned Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, is making waves in the corporate world. An alumna of Loreto House, Kolkata, and University College London, Sana studied Economics and interned at top firms like Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and KPMG. She currently works as a consultant at INNOVERV in London, showcasing exceptional analytical and leadership skills. Despite being born into fame, Sana has carved her own identity through academic brilliance and professional achievements. With a low public profile and high ambitions, she represents the new generation of achievers balancing legacy with personal excellence.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

1. Sana Ganguly studied at Loreto House, Kolkata's elite all-girls school 1 / 20 Before stepping onto a global path, Sana built her academic foundation at Loreto House, one of the most prestigious schools in India.

2. She later pursued Economics at University College London (UCL) 2 / 20 Sana chose UCL for her undergraduate studies — a globally top-ranked institution known for academic excellence in Economics and Finance.

3. Her choice of Economics reflects her analytical mindset 3 / 20 Unlike her father's sporting fame, Sana leaned toward data-driven thinking, problem-solving, and strategic planning through her chosen academic path.

4. Sana has lived and studied in London for several years 4 / 20 Her academic and professional journey took her from Kolkata to the heart of London, where she's shaped her global perspective.

5. She interned at top financial giants like Goldman Sachs and KPMG 5 / 20 During her time at UCL, Sana gained hands-on experience at some of the most respected financial firms, adding immense value to her resume.

6. She also worked with Barclays, HSBC, and ICICI during her training 6 / 20 By working across diverse sectors in both Indian and international markets, she developed a well-rounded skill set uncommon for her age.

7. Sana Ganguly currently works as a consultant at INNOVERV, London 7 / 20 As per her LinkedIn profile, she is part of INNOVERV's dynamic consulting team, helping global clients solve real-world business challenges.

8. She is known for her strong grasp of financial strategy and data analysis 8 / 20 Colleagues describe her as a sharp, solutions-oriented consultant with a knack for identifying opportunities through deep analytical thinking.

9. Sana's professional journey proves she's more than just a cricketer's daughter 9 / 20 While born into fame, she has carved her own niche entirely through merit, determination, and hard work.

10. Sana Ganguly is the only daughter of Sourav and Dona Ganguly 10 / 20 Born in 2001, Sana grew up in a culturally rich environment that combined cricketing passion and classical dance legacy.

11. Her mother, Dona Ganguly, is an accomplished Odissi dancer 11 / 20 Sana inherited her poise and discipline from Dona, while her leadership and grit clearly reflect Sourav Ganguly's influence.

12. Despite her family's fame, Sana keeps a low public profile 12 / 20 Unlike many star kids, she stays away from constant media attention, preferring to let her achievements speak for themselves.

13. Sana occasionally appears at public events with her parents 13 / 20 She's been spotted at IPL games, cultural events, and award ceremonies — but only sparingly, reflecting her modest, grounded approach.

14. Her rare social media presence adds to her mystique 14 / 20 Sana maintains a limited digital footprint, but her occasional photos with family or college events go viral among fans.

15. Netizens often hail her as a 'perfect blend of brains and beauty' 15 / 20 With elegance, education, and ambition, Sana has earned a fanbase of her own among Gen Z cricket fans.

16. Sana was always a top performer in academics 16 / 20 According to insiders, she consistently topped her classes at Loreto House and later excelled at UCL with distinction-level grades.

17. She believes in social impact alongside corporate success 17 / 20 Sana is said to be deeply interested in initiatives involving women empowerment, sustainability, and educational equity — areas she plans to explore professionally.

18. Her interest in consulting stems from her love for problem-solving 18 / 20 Whether it's helping businesses scale or managing risk, Sana thrives on challenges — a trait she likely picked up from her cricketing father.

19. Sana Ganguly is one of the most promising star kids today 19 / 20 In an era when many celebrity kids chase glamour, Sana is carving her path with intellect, integrity, and innovation.