Meet Shriya Lohia: The 16-Year-Old Racing Prodigy Breaking Barriers On Indian Motorsport - In Pics
From a nine-year-old karting enthusiast to India’s youngest female F4 racer, Shriya Lohia’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. Defying gender biases and financial challenges, she has carved a path in the high-speed world of motorsports. This listicle highlights ten key takeaways from her inspiring career, showcasing her relentless drive, resilience, and ambitions for Formula 1 glory.
1. India’s Youngest Female F4 Racer Breaking Barriers
At just 16, Shriya Lohia has become India’s youngest female Formula 4 (F4) racer, competing at speeds over 210 kmph and challenging gender stereotypes in motorsport.
2. From Go-Karting at 9 to Racing at 210 kmph
Shriya’s motorsport journey began at nine during a family trip. She quickly transitioned from rental karting to professional racing, making waves in the highly competitive circuit.
3. Racing Dreams Fueled by Family Support
Her parents, Ritesh and Vandana Lohia, played a pivotal role in her career, backing her passion despite the financial and logistical challenges of motorsports training.
4. Overcoming Financial Roadblocks in Motorsports
With championship costs ranging from ₹5-7 lakh per event, Shriya’s family made sacrifices to support her dream until she secured her first sponsorship after 1.5 years.
5. Achievements in Indian F4 Championship
Representing Hyderabad Blackbirds, Shriya became the youngest female racer to score points in the inaugural Indian F4 Championship, proving her talent on the national stage.
6. Winning Accolades & National Recognition
Shriya has over 120 races and eight awards to her name, including the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, cementing her place as a motorsport trailblazer.
7. Battling Gender Bias in a Male-Dominated Sport
Shriya has faced resistance from male competitors on the track, but she remains focused on her skills, proving that talent and determination matter more than gender.
8. Homeschooling to Balance Academics & Racing
To keep up with her education while competing, Shriya opted for homeschooling, ensuring she stays academically strong while pursuing her racing career.
9. A Multi-Talented Athlete Beyond Motorsports
Apart from racing, Shriya excels in basketball, badminton, pistol shooting, and cycling, showcasing her versatility and commitment to peak physical fitness.
10. The Ultimate Goal: Formula 1 Dreams
Shriya aspires to represent India in Formula 1, inspiring the next generation of racers to break stereotypes and chase their motorsport dreams with passion and perseverance.
Trending Photos