Meet South African Cricketers' WAGs: From Sasha Hurly to Camilla Harris—Who will be supporting the Proteas from the stands in T20 World Cup 2026?
The South African cricketer WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) are set to be a major talking point during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Led by Nicole Daniella O'Connor and Camilla Harris, these influential women balance professional careers as entrepreneurs and athletes with the demands of supporting the Proteas on the global stage. Featuring stars like rapper Sho Madjozi and attorney Lerisha Munsamy, this listicle highlights the diverse backgrounds and vital roles these partners play. Their presence in India and Sri Lanka provides essential emotional stability for the squad as they chase historic tournament glory.
1. Nicole Daniella O'Connor (Wife of Aiden Markram)
The wife of the Proteas captain is a prominent entrepreneur and founder of Nadora Jewellery, a successful brand specializing in hypoallergenic accessories. Married since July 2023, Nicole is a constant presence at international tours. Photo Credit - X
2. Camilla Harris (Wife of David Miller)
A professional polo player who represented South Africa in the 2019 World Cup, Camilla married "Killer Miller" in 2024. The couple recently welcomed their first son, Benjamin, in January 2025. Photo Credit - X
3. Sasha Hurly (Wife of Quinton de Kock)
An animal welfare advocate and former cheerleader, Sasha has been married to de Kock since 2016. She famously shared viral "noise alerts" from her smartwatch during intense IPL atmospheres while supporting her husband. Photo Credit - X
4. Sho Madjozi (Girlfriend of Kagiso Rabada)
The world-famous "John Cena" rapper is the partner of pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Her high-profile career as an artist and social advocate makes them one of South Africa’s most celebrated and influential power couples. Photo Credit - X
5. Lerisha Munsamy (Wife of Keshav Maharaj)
A qualified attorney and professional Kathak dancer, Lerisha shares a deep connection to Indian heritage. The couple, married in 2022, welcomed a daughter in 2024 and are frequently seen visiting local temples. Photo Credit - X
6. Micaela Kleu (Wife of Anrich Nortje)
A teacher and childhood sweetheart of the pace merchant, Micaela is a pillar of support during his recovery from long-term injuries. They are reportedly expecting twins in May 2026, following their daughter Amelia. Photo Credit - X
7. Taneal Baptiste (Girlfriend of Marco Jansen)
A professional swimmer, Taneal’s own athletic background provides a unique level of mutual understanding for the young all-rounder’s career. Her presence in the stands is a regular feature of Jansen’s international appearances. Photo Credit - X
8. Anneke Germishuys (Wife of George Linde)
Married to the veteran all-rounder, Anneke is the mother of their two sons. Her support is vital as Linde makes a significant T20 World Cup appearance following his recent return to the squad. Photo Credit - X
9. Anna Smith (Wife of Ryan Rickelton)
Anna is the wife of wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton. She manages their busy household with three children—Isaac, Noah, and Emma—while supporting Rickelton’s rise as a key backup for the 2026 tournament. Photo Credit - X
10. The Partner of Jason Smith
While she maintains a lower profile, Jason Smith’s partner was a central figure during his emotional national cap presentation in late 2024. She remains his primary motivator as he makes his World Cup debut. Photo Credit - X
