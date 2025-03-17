Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2873073https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/meet-srhs-destructive-opener-abhishek-sharmas-rumored-girlfriend-laila-faisal-ahead-of-ipl-2025-in-pics-2873073
NewsPhotosMeet SRH's Destructive Opener Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal Ahead Of IPL 2025 - In Pics Meet SRH's Destructive Opener Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal Ahead Of IPL 2025 - In Pics
photoDetails

Meet SRH's Destructive Opener Abhishek Sharma's Rumored Girlfriend Laila Faisal Ahead Of IPL 2025 - In Pics

Laila Faisal has been making waves in the fashion and social media world, but it’s her rumoured connection with Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma that has catapulted her into the limelight. As a successful entrepreneur and the face behind the luxury fashion brand Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, she has built a name for herself in elite circles. From her thriving business to her growing influence on social media, here’s everything you need to know about Laila Faisal.

Updated:Mar 17, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Laila Faisal – A Rising Fashion Entrepreneur

1/20
1. Laila Faisal – A Rising Fashion Entrepreneur

Laila Faisal is the founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, a luxury women’s fashion brand. She has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry with her unique designs and growing social media presence.

Follow Us

2. Social Media Sensation

2/20
2. Social Media Sensation

With over 28,000 followers on Instagram, Laila Faisal is a well-recognized influencer in the fashion world. Her posts on luxury fashion, styling, and entrepreneurship have garnered significant attention.

Follow Us

3. Elite Educational Background

3/20
3. Elite Educational Background

Laila Faisal completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and pursued higher education at King’s College, London. She later specialized in fashion design, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts, London.

Follow Us

4. Alleged Relationship with Abhishek Sharma

4/20
4. Alleged Relationship with Abhishek Sharma

Rumors suggest that Laila Faisal is dating Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. Their alleged relationship gained traction after a viral picture of the two surfaced online, sparking social media discussions.

Follow Us

5. Her Support for Abhishek Sharma

5/20
5. Her Support for Abhishek Sharma

After Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking 135-run T20I innings, Laila Faisal took to Instagram to post a heartfelt story, calling herself ‘proud’ of his achievement, adding more fuel to relationship speculations.

Follow Us

6. Luxury Fashion and Business Empire

6/20
6. Luxury Fashion and Business Empire

Laila’s brand, Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, caters to a high-end clientele. Her fashion label, known for its sophisticated and contemporary designs, has been gaining traction in elite circles.

Follow Us

7. Frequently Spotted at High-Profile Events

7/20
7. Frequently Spotted at High-Profile Events

Laila Faisal has been seen at several elite gatherings, rubbing shoulders with fashion icons, socialites, and celebrities. Her presence at these events keeps her in the public eye.

Follow Us

8. Private Yet Popular on Social Media

8/20
8. Private Yet Popular on Social Media

Despite maintaining a private Instagram profile, Laila Faisal’s name often trends online due to her connections in both the fashion and sports industries. Her interactions spark curiosity among fans.

Follow Us

9. Past Relationship Speculations

9/20
9. Past Relationship Speculations

Before being linked with Abhishek Sharma, Laila Faisal kept her personal life largely under wraps. However, reports suggest she has been acquainted with several high-profile individuals in the business and entertainment world.

Follow Us

10. Future Prospects – A Name to Watch

10/20
10. Future Prospects – A Name to Watch

With her expanding fashion empire and increasing media attention, Laila Faisal is on the path to becoming a household name in luxury fashion. Her association with cricket and high-profile personalities only adds to her growing influence.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL 2025Abhishek SharmaLaila FaisalLaila Faisal Abhishek Sharmawho is Laila FaisalLaila Faisal fashion designerLaila Faisal instagramLaila Faisal boyfriendAbhishek Sharma girlfriendAbhishek Sharma dating rumorsAbhishek Sharma Laila Faisal relationshipAbhishek Sharma love lifeLaila Faisal luxury brandLaila Roohi Faisal DesignsLaila Faisal fashion entrepreneurLaila Faisal King’s College LondonLaila Faisal University of the Arts LondonLaila Faisal net worthLaila Faisal social mediaLaila Faisal lifestyleLaila Faisal biographyLaila Faisal careerAbhishek Sharma dating historyAbhishek Sharma love affairAbhishek Sharma personal lifeAbhishek Sharma cricket newsAbhishek Sharma latest updatesIndian cricketer relationshipscelebrity fashion influencerssports and fashion newstrending cricket newslatest celebrity relationships
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best K-Dramas
7 Best K-Dramas To Watch This Weekend
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Update: Will Govt Restore Central Employees’ Commuted Pension After 12 Years?
camera icon8
title
Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
From MS Dhoni To Faf Du Plessis: List Of Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 vice captains
Virat Kohli To KL Rahul: Potential Vice-Captains For Each IPL 2025 Team
camera icon13
title
IPL
Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk To Open; Mohit Sharma In As Impact Player: Delhi Capitals’ Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK