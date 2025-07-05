Meet Telegana’s DSP…Who Once Played With Tennis Bowl And Now Is India’s Depandable Pace Spearhead
Mohammed Siraj, born in Hyderabad to a modest family, rose from playing tennis-ball cricket on local streets to becoming one of India’s premier fast bowlers. A look at the journey of Telegana’s Honorary DSP, which he earned from the government for his cricket services.
Mohammed Siraj: From Net Bowler to India’s Spearhead
A journey marked by resilience, heartbreak, and triumph, Mohammed Siraj’s rise from the dusty alleys of Hyderabad to becoming one of the world's most feared fast bowlers is a tale that inspires millions.
Humble Beginnings
Born on March 13, 1994, in Hyderabad, Siraj grew up in a financially struggling household. His father drove an auto-rickshaw, and his mother worked as a maid to support the family. Without formal coaching, Siraj played tennis-ball cricket on the streets, often barefoot.
Entry into Domestic Cricket
Siraj’s talent was first noticed when he played for the Hyderabad U-23 team in 2015. His meteoric rise occurred during the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season, during which he took 41 wickets in nine matches and finished as Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker.
IPL Breakthrough
In 2017, Siraj was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹2.6 crore, a life-changing moment. His raw pace and knack for breakthroughs earned him attention. He later moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where his spell of 3/8 in IPL 2020, which included two maiden overs, became iconic.
International Debuts
Siraj made his T20I debut in November 2017 against New Zealand and dismissed Kane Williamson with his first international wicket. He debuted in ODIs in 2019 and in Tests in 2020.
Gabba & the Emotional Rise
During India’s 2020-21 tour of Australia, Siraj endured personal tragedy with the loss of his father but chose to stay with the team. When India was hit by injuries, Siraj rose to the occasion, leading the pace attack in Brisbane. His five-wicket haul at the Gabba helped India win a historic series and showcased his emotional strength, discipline, and immense talent.
Becoming India’s Spearhead
In the years following Gabba and Edgbaston, Siraj became India’s go-to pacer across formats. His consistency, aggression, and ever-improving skills allowed him to shoulder the responsibility of leading India's pace battery, even with stalwarts like Bumrah and Shami on the side.
Praise, Skills, and Recognition
Known for his ability to move the ball both ways and bowl long, testing spells, Siraj combines skill with intensity. Coaches like Bharat Arun have praised his work ethic, while players like Virat Kohli trust him in high-pressure moments.
Heroic 6-Fer In Edgbaston
While India’s fast-bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the second test, Siraj took charge of the game and picked crucial 6 wickets for his team when the team was struggling to pick wickets.
Legacy in the Making
Mohammed Siraj’s story is far from over. From local tennis-ball games to six-wicket hauls at iconic venues, he has redefined what persistence can achieve. Representing not just personal glory but the aspirations of countless young cricketers from humble backgrounds.
