Meet The 5 Richest Bowlers In World Cricket: It's Not Jasprit Bumrah Or Ben Stokes, This Aussie Pacer Tops The List
Meet The 5 Richest Bowlers In World Cricket: It’s Not Jasprit Bumrah Or Ben Stokes, This Aussie Pacer Tops The List

In the modern era of cricket, bowlers are no longer just game-changers on the field; they're also among the highest earners in the sport. With the rise of T20 leagues, brand endorsements, and central contracts, several bowlers have amassed significant wealth. Dominating the list are Australian quicks, whose consistency and global demand have translated into massive earnings. 

 

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
Pat Cummins – Approx. Rs 378 Crore (USD 45 Million)

Pat Cummins – Approx. Rs 378 Crore (USD 45 Million)

Australia’s Test captain and pace spearhead, Pat Cummins, stands as the richest bowler in the world. Known for his consistency and leadership, Cummins has earned handsomely through national contracts and the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

 

IPL And Brand Endorsements

IPL And Brand Endorsements

His Rs 20.5 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL season was one of the largest in tournament history. Cummins also has brand endorsements, investments, and ambassadorial roles that boost his financial profile.

Mitchell Starc – Approx. Rs 208 Crore (USD 25 Million)

Mitchell Starc – Approx. Rs 208 Crore (USD 25 Million)

Starc’s dominance with the ball has also paid off financially. His return to the IPL in 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders came with a record-breaking Rs 24.75 crore contract.

 

Sponsorships And Ventures

Sponsorships And Ventures

Alongside his Cricket Australia central contract, Starc earns through sponsorships and personal ventures. Despite skipping several IPL seasons, his overall value remains high due to his match-winning ability and global reputation.

 

Sunil Narine – Approx. Rs 133.5 Crore (USD 16 Million)

Sunil Narine – Approx. Rs 133.5 Crore (USD 16 Million)

One of the most successful mystery spinners in T20 history, West Indies’ Sunil Narine has made a fortune through franchise cricket. A key player for Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine has been a regular in global leagues including the CPL, BBL, and UAE’s ILT20. 

 

Highest Earning Bowlers From The Caribbean

Highest Earning Bowlers From The Caribbean

While not a central figure in international cricket recently, his brand value and T20 impact keep him among the highest-earning bowlers worldwide.

 

Ravindra Jadeja – Approx. Rs 120 Crore (USD 15 Million)

Ravindra Jadeja – Approx. Rs 120 Crore (USD 15 Million)

India’s premier all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, combines his bowling prowess with strong batting and fielding to remain a key asset. His IPL salary with CSK, worth ₹18 crore annually, and his BCCI central contract (₹7 crore) contribute heavily to his income.

 

Brand Endorsements And Real Estate

Brand Endorsements And Real Estate

In addition, Jadeja has endorsements, real estate investments, and a strong presence in lifestyle and fitness circles, further increasing his net worth.

 

Josh Hazlewood – Approx. Rs 80 Crore (USD 9.5 Million)

Josh Hazlewood – Approx. Rs 80 Crore (USD 9.5 Million)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood rounds out the top five. His success in red-ball cricket and recent prominence in T20 leagues have enhanced his earnings. 

 

Valuable Assets For Sports Brands

Valuable Assets For Sports Brands

He is a regular with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and holds a top-tier central contract with Cricket Australia. Hazlewood’s composed bowling style and injury-free seasons have made him a valuable asset in all formats.

 

