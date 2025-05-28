Meet The Nine Centurions Of IPL 2025 Ahead Of Playoffs: Rishabh Pant Joins Ishan Kishan & KL Rahul - Check Full List
Rishabh Pant rounded the league matches with his magnificent century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here is the list of all 9 centuries of IPL 2025 ahead of the playoffs.
Ishan Kishan – 106 off 47 balls (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals)
Ishan Kishan kick-started IPL 2025 with a blazing unbeaten 106 in just 47 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals. His century, achieved in 45 balls, was the first of the season and marked his maiden IPL hundred. This innings propelled SRH to a massive total of 286/6, the second-highest in IPL history.
Priyansh Arya – 103 off 42 balls (Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings)
Emerging talent Priyansh Arya delivered a scintillating performance for Punjab Kings, scoring 103 runs off just 42 balls against Chennai Super Kings. His century came in 39 balls, making it the joint-fourth fastest in IPL history.
Abhishek Sharma – 141 off 55 balls (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings)
Abhishek Sharma showcased his batting prowess with a monumental 141-run innings off 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad. This knock stands as the highest individual score in IPL 2025.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi – 101 off 38 balls (Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans)
At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name in the record books by scoring 101 runs off 38 balls for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans. His century, achieved in 35 balls, is the second-fastest in IPL history and the fastest by an Indian.
KL Rahul – 112 off 65 balls (Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans)
KL Rahul continued to be a pillar for Delhi Capitals, amassing 112 runs off 65 balls. His composed and strategic innings provided stability to the team's batting lineup, reinforcing his reputation as a dependable top-order batsman.
Sai Sudharsan – 108 off 61 balls (Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals)
Sai Sudharsan delivered a masterclass in timing and placement, scoring 108 runs off 61 balls for Gujarat Titans. His innings was characterized by elegant strokes and a steady accumulation of runs.
Mitchell Marsh – 117 off 64 balls (Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans)
Mitchell Marsh powered Lucknow Super Giants with a commanding 117-run innings off 64 balls. His aggressive batting dismantled the opposition's bowling attack, showcasing his ability to dominate the game's tempo.
Heinrich Klaasen – 105 off 39 balls (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders)
Heinrich Klaasen unleashed a ferocious unbeaten 105 off 39 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders. His century, reached in just 37 balls, ranks as the joint-third fastest in IPL history, underlining his explosive batting capabilities.
Rishabh Pant – 118 off 61 balls (Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
In a triumphant return, Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This century marked his resurgence after a challenging season, silencing critics and reaffirming his position as a key player.
All Images Credit:- X
