Meet Tiger Woods' Girlfriend: All About Vanessa Trump, Who Is Related To Donald Trump – In Pics
In a twist that no one saw coming, golf legend Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., have sparked a whirlwind romance. Their relationship has quickly become a major talking point, blending sports, politics, and celebrity culture. Here’s everything you need to know about this unexpected pairing.
1. Tiger Woods Confirms Romance with Vanessa Trump
On March 24, 2025, Tiger Woods officially confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump via Instagram. His heartfelt caption, “Love is in the air,” sent social media into a frenzy.
2. Their Relationship Began in Late 2024
Reports suggest that Woods and Vanessa started dating privately in late 2024. Their bond strengthened over shared interests, and they kept things under wraps before going public.
3. Donald Trump Jr. Supports Vanessa’s Happiness
Despite their history, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly approves of Vanessa’s new relationship. Sources claim he has moved on and wants the best for his ex-wife.
4. Vanessa Trump’s High-Profile Background
Vanessa, a former model and actress, was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years. She has five children and has largely maintained a private life since their divorce in 2018.
5. Woods and Vanessa Bonded Over Family Values
Both Woods and Vanessa are dedicated parents. Their shared commitment to family played a crucial role in deepening their relationship before they decided to go public.
6. Vanessa’s Past Relationships Include a Saudi Prince & Leonardo DiCaprio
Before marrying Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, making her no stranger to high-profile romances.
7. Woods’ Dating History Includes Lindsey Vonn & Erica Herman
Tiger Woods has had multiple public relationships, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and restaurant manager Erica Herman. His love life has always been a media hot topic.
8. They Kept Their Relationship Private for Months
Despite media speculation, Woods and Vanessa avoided public outings together until they were ready to announce their romance, ensuring privacy for their families.
9. Social Media Reacts Strongly to the News
Fans and critics alike have taken to social media to discuss this unexpected pairing. Many are surprised by the connection between the golf legend and the Trump family.
10. What’s Next for Woods & Vanessa?
Now that their relationship is public, the couple is reportedly looking forward to their future together. Woods emphasized their desire for privacy while they navigate their new chapter.
