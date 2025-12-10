Advertisement
Meet Virandeep Singh: How A Malaysian Cricketer Broke Into IPL 2026 Shortlist - In Pics

Virandeep Singh’s rise from Malaysia’s cricketing circles to the IPL 2026 shortlist has captured global attention. His journey blends consistency, leadership, and fearless batting. These takeaways unpack why he is the most intriguing Associate player in the auction pool and what his selection means for the tournament’s expanding scouting lens.

Updated:Dec 10, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
1. A Milestone Moment for Associate Cricket

1. A Milestone Moment for Associate Cricket

Virandeep becomes the only Associate cricketer in the IPL 2026 shortlist, a major leap for nations outside the full-member circle. His inclusion signals the league’s growing appetite for unconventional but proven performers who thrive in high-pressure T20 environments. (Photo Credit - X)

2. Exceptional T20I Volume at a Young Age

2. Exceptional T20I Volume at a Young Age

With more than one hundred T20Is under his belt by age 26, Virandeep has game mileage most fringe IPL hopefuls lack. This volume translates into sharper decision-making, adaptability across conditions, and a maturity level teams value in tight games.(Photo Credit - X)

3. A Proven Run Machine for Malaysia

3. A Proven Run Machine for Malaysia

His tally of 3,115 runs remains unmatched in Malaysian cricket. The milestone of crossing three thousand T20I runs demonstrates sustained output, strong temperament, and the ability to anchor or accelerate based on team needs.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Match-winning High Scores that Break Stereotypes

4. Match-winning High Scores that Break Stereotypes

The unbeaten 116 against Indonesia in 2023 challenged the idea that Associate hitters only dominate against weaker attacks. The innings showcased range, placement, and control, qualities that align with IPL expectations for middle-order stability.(Photo Credit - X)

5. A Rare All-round Package at a Budget-friendly Base Price

5. A Rare All-round Package at a Budget-friendly Base Price

Virandeep enters the auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh. The combination of batting depth, left-arm orthodox spin, and leadership experience at this valuation makes him one of the most cost-effective options in a pool of highly priced contenders.(Photo Credit - X)

6. A Bowling Skillset Tailored for Middle Overs

6. A Bowling Skillset Tailored for Middle Overs

His 108 T20I wickets highlight his knack for exploiting middle overs with smart angles, changes of pace, and subtle variations. Teams searching for reliable sixth-bowling options will view this versatility as a strategic advantage.(Photo Credit - X)

7. Franchise League Experience that Reduces Risk

7. Franchise League Experience that Reduces Risk

Stints with Sharjah Warriors, Surrey Jaguars, and Chitwan Tigers ensured he shared dressing rooms with global T20 names. This exposure removes the uncertainty franchises often face with Associate players who lack top-tier league experience.(Photo Credit - X)

8. Record-breaking Leadership Credentials

8. Record-breaking Leadership Credentials

Captaining Malaysia at just 20 years and 190 days underscored his natural command on the field. This leadership background shapes his calmness under pressure, quick tactical reading, and clarity in high-stakes phases.(Photo Credit - X)

9. A Player-of-the-match Magnet

9. A Player-of-the-match Magnet

Reports suggest Virandeep has amassed a notable number of Player-of-the-match awards across tournaments. This pattern matters because it speaks to his impact presence, the ability to influence outcomes, and the versatility that coaches desire in multi-dimensional cricketers.(Photo Credit - X)

10. A Wildcard Who Could Deliver Serious Upside

10. A Wildcard Who Could Deliver Serious Upside

While some may view a pick from an Associate nation as a gamble, Virandeep’s statistics and franchise exposure argue otherwise. If a team decides to invest, he brings reliable returns, fresh energy, and an underdog narrative fans will rally behind.(Photo Credit - X)

 

 

