Before marrying Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli was in a discreet two-year relationship with Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite. Their romance began in Singapore during a commercial shoot and remained low-profile until Izabelle confirmed it publicly in 2014. Despite the breakup, they maintained mutual respect. Izabelle made her Bollywood debut in Talaash and later starred in Sixteen, Purani Jeans, and Telugu films like Mr. Majnu. She gained widespread fame after appearing in Guru Randhawa’s hit music video Lahore. Today, she continues to work in fashion and film, and her past with Kohli still draws attention online.