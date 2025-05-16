Advertisement
Meet Virat Kohli's Ex-Girlfriend Izabelle Leite, Who Is A Brazilian Actress And Model - In Pics

Before marrying Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli was in a discreet two-year relationship with Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite. Their romance began in Singapore during a commercial shoot and remained low-profile until Izabelle confirmed it publicly in 2014. Despite the breakup, they maintained mutual respect. Izabelle made her Bollywood debut in Talaash and later starred in Sixteen, Purani Jeans, and Telugu films like Mr. Majnu. She gained widespread fame after appearing in Guru Randhawa’s hit music video Lahore. Today, she continues to work in fashion and film, and her past with Kohli still draws attention online.

Updated:May 16, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
1. Virat Kohli and Izabelle Leite's Secret Romance Started in Singapore

1. Virat Kohli and Izabelle Leite's Secret Romance Started in Singapore

Their relationship reportedly began during a commercial shoot in Singapore. The couple dated for nearly two years, keeping their romance under wraps from the media spotlight.

2. Izabelle Was One of Virat Kohli’s First Friends in India

2. Izabelle Was One of Virat Kohli’s First Friends in India

After moving to India for her career, Izabelle became close to Virat, who helped her settle in. Their bond quickly evolved into a quiet but serious relationship.

3. From Brazilian Beauty to Bollywood Breakthrough

3. From Brazilian Beauty to Bollywood Breakthrough

Izabelle made her Bollywood debut in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and gained recognition with Sixteen and Purani Jeans. Her presence in Hindi cinema grew during her time with Kohli.

4. She Publicly Confirmed Her Relationship With Virat Kohli

4. She Publicly Confirmed Her Relationship With Virat Kohli

In 2014, Izabelle broke her silence and confirmed she had dated Kohli, putting to rest years of speculation and rumors about her love life.

5. Their Breakup Was Amicable and Built on Mutual Respect

5. Their Breakup Was Amicable and Built on Mutual Respect

Unlike many celebrity splits, Izabelle and Virat parted ways on good terms. She emphasized their continued friendship and respect even after the relationship ended.

6. Their Off-Screen Bond Remains One of Cricket’s Most Googled Love Stories

6. Their Off-Screen Bond Remains One of Cricket’s Most Googled Love Stories

Even today, "Virat Kohli ex-girlfriend Izabelle Leite" remains a trending search query, proving their low-key romance still captures public imagination.

7. Izabelle Featured in Guru Randhawa’s Viral Music Video 'Lahore'

7. Izabelle Featured in Guru Randhawa’s Viral Music Video 'Lahore'

Post-breakup, she gained massive visibility with the hit music video Lahore, which crossed over 1 billion views on YouTube and expanded her global fanbase.

8. She Also Starred in South Indian Films Like ‘Mr. Majnu’ and ‘World Famous Lover’

8. She Also Starred in South Indian Films Like ‘Mr. Majnu’ and ‘World Famous Lover’

Izabelle diversified her filmography with successful roles in Telugu films, showcasing her acting chops across regional cinema beyond Bollywood.

9. Kohli’s Next Chapter: Marriage to Anushka Sharma and Family Life

9. Kohli’s Next Chapter: Marriage to Anushka Sharma and Family Life

After his breakup with Izabelle, Virat Kohli found love again with Anushka Sharma. The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021.

 

10. Izabelle Leite Continues to Shine in Fashion and Film

10. Izabelle Leite Continues to Shine in Fashion and Film

Today, Izabelle remains active in both modeling and acting, collaborating with global brands and regional film industries while inspiring fans with her journey of resilience.

