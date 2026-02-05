Meet Viv Richards’ Indian Daughter: Who is a self-made fashion mogul breaking stereotypes

photoDetails

Masaba Gupta, daughter of cricket legend Viv Richards and actor Neena Gupta, has built a powerful identity as a fashion entrepreneur and media personality. Raised by a single mother, she overcame social scrutiny, racism, and industry bias to launch House of Masaba and redefine modern Indian design. Recent remarks from Neena Gupta about Bollywood beauty standards have renewed search interest in Masaba’s journey, family dynamics, and career choices. Blending celebrity legacy with innovation, she represents a new generation of culturally influential founders. As digital fashion accelerates, Masaba’s story highlights how authenticity and brand storytelling drive long-term relevance.