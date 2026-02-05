Advertisement
Meet Viv Richards’ Indian Daughter: Who is a self-made fashion mogul breaking stereotypes

Masaba Gupta, daughter of cricket legend Viv Richards and actor Neena Gupta, has built a powerful identity as a fashion entrepreneur and media personality. Raised by a single mother, she overcame social scrutiny, racism, and industry bias to launch House of Masaba and redefine modern Indian design. Recent remarks from Neena Gupta about Bollywood beauty standards have renewed search interest in Masaba’s journey, family dynamics, and career choices. Blending celebrity legacy with innovation, she represents a new generation of culturally influential founders. As digital fashion accelerates, Masaba’s story highlights how authenticity and brand storytelling drive long-term relevance.

Updated:Feb 05, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
1. Born to global fame but raised with grounded values

1. Born to global fame but raised with grounded values

Masaba Gupta was born in 1989 to Neena Gupta and Sir Viv Richards at a time when single motherhood was heavily scrutinised in India. Growing up largely without her father shaped her resilience and independence early on. Keywords: Masaba Gupta parents, Viv Richards daughter. Photo Credit - X

2. Reconnected with Viv Richards later, building a stronger bond

2. Reconnected with Viv Richards later, building a stronger bond

Although Richards was mostly absent during her childhood due to distance and circumstances, Masaba reconnected with him in her 20s. Today, their relationship is warm, often reflected in family moments that trend online. Keywords: Masaba Gupta father relationship. Photo Credit - X.

3. Launched a fashion label at 19, redefining Indian prints

3. Launched a fashion label at 19, redefining Indian prints

Starting House of Masaba as a teenager, she quickly gained attention for unconventional motifs and bold colours that blended Indian textiles with modern silhouettes. The move positioned her among India’s youngest successful designers. Keywords: House of Masaba success story. Photo Credit - X

4. Became the first Indian designer to host a show via Instagram

4. Became the first Indian designer to host a show via Instagram

Long before digital fashion became mainstream, Masaba experimented with social-first launches, signalling a shift toward direct-to-consumer luxury. The strategy anticipated today’s creator-led commerce ecosystem. Keywords: digital fashion India, Instagram fashion show. Photo Credit - X

5. Entered acting through a semi-fictional series about her life

5. Entered acting through a semi-fictional series about her life

Instead of chasing conventional Bollywood roles, Masaba debuted with Masaba Masaba, portraying a dramatised version of herself. The show humanised celebrity entrepreneurship and introduced her to a wider streaming audience. Keywords: Masaba Masaba Netflix impact. Photo Credit - X

6. Neena Gupta’s reality check changed her career direction

6. Neena Gupta’s reality check changed her career direction

Neena Gupta advised Masaba against pursuing mainstream heroine roles, citing rigid beauty standards in the industry. That honesty pushed Masaba toward creative fields where individuality mattered more than appearance. Keywords: Bollywood beauty standards explained. Photo Credit - X

7. Faced racism and legitimacy debates growing up

7. Faced racism and legitimacy debates growing up

Masaba has spoken openly about being targeted for her mixed heritage and for being born out of wedlock. Rather than retreat, she reframed her Indo-Caribbean identity as a strength. Keywords: mixed-race identity India. Photo Credit - X

8. Hit back at online trolls with a message of pride

8. Hit back at online trolls with a message of pride

After being labelled “illegitimate” online, Masaba responded that her legitimacy comes from her work and contribution to society, a statement widely cited in conversations about digital harassment. Keywords: celebrity trolling response India. Photo Credit - X

9. Now part of a three-generation global family story

9. Now part of a three-generation global family story

Masaba married actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2023 and welcomed a daughter in 2024. Heartwarming photos of Viv Richards with his granddaughter recently went viral, reinforcing the family’s emotional arc. Keywords: Masaba Gupta family life. Photo Credit - X

10. Represents modern Indian success beyond legacy surnames

10. Represents modern Indian success beyond legacy surnames

Despite being born to famous parents, Masaba’s career demonstrates that sustained relevance comes from innovation, not lineage. Her trajectory offers a blueprint for celebrity children seeking independent credibility. Keywords: celebrity kids career strategy. Photo Credit - X

