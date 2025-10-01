Advertisement
Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, The Afghanistan Fan Girl Celebrating Team India’s Historic Asia Cup 2025 Triumph

Afghanistan fan girl Wazhma Ayoubi went viral after congratulating Team India on their record-breaking 9th Asia Cup 2025 victory against Pakistan in Dubai. Known for her passionate cricket fandom since the Asia Cup 2022, Ayoubi called India her “second home” while celebrating the Men in Blue’s thrilling five-wicket triumph. Her social media tribute quickly gained traction, highlighting cross-border sportsmanship and unity. A fashion entrepreneur, social activist, and aspiring Bollywood actress, Wazhma Ayoubi has become one of cricket’s most recognizable global influencers. India’s historic win, powered by Tilak Varma’s heroics and Kuldeep Yadav’s brilliance, received worldwide appreciation, amplified by Ayoubi’s heartfelt message.

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
1. Wazhma Ayoubi Congratulates India After Historic 9th Title

1. Wazhma Ayoubi Congratulates India After Historic 9th Title

Afghanistan’s viral fan girl Wazhma Ayoubi took to social media to warmly hail India’s record-breaking 9th Asia Cup victory, proving cricket truly transcends borders and unites cultures.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Team India Defeats Pakistan in Thrilling Asia Cup 2025 Final

2. Team India Defeats Pakistan in Thrilling Asia Cup 2025 Final

India edged past Pakistan with a five-wicket win in Dubai, sparking nationwide celebrations and earning international recognition—including Ayoubi’s heartfelt congratulations.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Ayoubi’s Social Media Post Goes Viral Among Cricket Fans

3. Ayoubi’s Social Media Post Goes Viral Among Cricket Fans

Her congratulatory post quickly gained traction on Twitter (X) and Instagram, drawing thousands of likes and shares as fans lauded her sportsmanship and cross-border respect.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Wazhma Ayoubi Calls India Her ‘Second Home’

4. Wazhma Ayoubi Calls India Her ‘Second Home’

Ayoubi, who has consistently supported India since the Asia Cup 2022, once again proved her bond with Indian cricket, calling the country her “second home.”(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Tilak Varma’s Heroics Highlight India’s Winning Chase

5. Tilak Varma’s Heroics Highlight India’s Winning Chase

Wazhma applauded India’s batting depth, especially Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69, which sealed the nail-biting chase against Pakistan in the final over.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Kuldeep Yadav’s Spell Earns Praise From Global Fans

6. Kuldeep Yadav’s Spell Earns Praise From Global Fans

Kuldeep’s sensational four-wicket haul was a key talking point, with Ayoubi and fans worldwide celebrating his brilliance in dismantling Pakistan’s batting order.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Wazhma Ayoubi’s Journey From Fan Girl to Influencer

7. Wazhma Ayoubi’s Journey From Fan Girl to Influencer

From going viral in Asia Cup 2022 to becoming a recognized cricket influencer, Ayoubi has built a strong digital presence, admired by fans across India, Afghanistan, and beyond.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Bollywood Dreams: Wazhma’s Crossover Aspirations

8. Bollywood Dreams: Wazhma’s Crossover Aspirations

Alongside her cricket fandom, Wazhma Ayoubi openly dreams of entering Bollywood, making her one of the most followed cross-border personalities in both sports and entertainment.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Fashion Entrepreneur and Social Reformer

9. Fashion Entrepreneur and Social Reformer

Beyond cricket, Ayoubi runs Laman Clothing, a sustainable fashion brand, and advocates for Afghan social causes—further amplifying her influence across industries.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. India’s Asia Cup 2025 Triumph Becomes a Global Celebration

10. India’s Asia Cup 2025 Triumph Becomes a Global Celebration

From PM Narendra Modi’s tribute to Wazhma Ayoubi’s viral post, India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph became more than a sporting victory—it turned into a symbol of unity and global admiration. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

