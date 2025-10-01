Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, The Afghanistan Fan Girl Celebrating Team India’s Historic Asia Cup 2025 Triumph

photoDetails

english

2966566

Afghanistan fan girl Wazhma Ayoubi went viral after congratulating Team India on their record-breaking 9th Asia Cup 2025 victory against Pakistan in Dubai. Known for her passionate cricket fandom since the Asia Cup 2022, Ayoubi called India her “second home” while celebrating the Men in Blue’s thrilling five-wicket triumph. Her social media tribute quickly gained traction, highlighting cross-border sportsmanship and unity. A fashion entrepreneur, social activist, and aspiring Bollywood actress, Wazhma Ayoubi has become one of cricket’s most recognizable global influencers. India’s historic win, powered by Tilak Varma’s heroics and Kuldeep Yadav’s brilliance, received worldwide appreciation, amplified by Ayoubi’s heartfelt message.