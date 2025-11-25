Advertisement
NewsPhotosMen's T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Match, Full Schedule, Brand Ambassador, Teams, Stadiums, Live Streaming, Format - All You Need To Know
photoDetails

Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Match, Full Schedule, Brand Ambassador, Teams, Stadiums, Live Streaming, Format - All You Need To Know

Here's all (India vs Pakistan match, full schedule, stadiums and live streaming) you need to know about the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

 

Updated:Nov 25, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
Hosts, Dates, Duration Of Men’s T20 World 2026

1/9
Hosts, Dates, Duration Of Men’s T20 World 2026

The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be played from February 7 to March 8 and is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka across 29 days, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in a schedule announcement event in Mumbai on Tuesday. A total of six sides in action on the opening day, on February 7, 2026, including the title-holders India. They will take on USA in Mumbai as they set out to become the first team to defend their Men’s T20 World Cup crown. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Rohit Sharma Named T20 World Cup 2026 Ambassador

2/9
Rohit Sharma Named T20 World Cup 2026 Ambassador

Former India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday was named the brand ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. This honor recognizes Rohit's pivotal role in leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, marking their second title in the format after 2007. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Venues For Men's T20 World Cup 2026

3/9
Venues For Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be played across eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka). 

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata) R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the full list of host venues. (Pic credit: ICC)

Big India vs Pakistan Clash At Men's T20 World Cup 2026

4/9
Big India vs Pakistan Clash At Men's T20 World Cup 2026

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the much-anticipated Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The upcoming high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be the first meeting between two teams since three heat clashes at the 2025 Asia Cup, which was played in the UAE.

 

Total Teams At Men's T20 World Cup 2026

5/9
Total Teams At Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Apart from hosts India and Sri Lanka, the other 18 teams participating in the T20 World Cup are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States of America, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and UAE. (Pic credit: Cricket Association of Nepal)

 

Format For Men's T20 World Cup 2026

6/9
Format For Men's T20 World Cup 2026

A total of 40 group matches will be played between February 7-20, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eights phase of the tournament that commences on February 21. The top four sides at the completion of the Super Eights qualify for the knockout stages of the event, with semi-finals to be held in Kolkata/Colombo and Mumbai ahead of the title decider on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)

 

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

7/9
Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming And TV Broadcast In India

8/9
Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming And TV Broadcast In India

The live streaming and TV broadcast of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network in India. (Pic credit: JioHotstar and Star Sports Network) 

 

Full Schedule For Men's T20 World Cup 2026

9/9
Full Schedule For Men's T20 World Cup 2026

7 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: PAK vs NED – SSC Colombo

3:00 PM: WI vs BAN – Kolkata

7:00 PM: IND vs USA – Mumbai

8 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: NZ vs AFG – Chennai

3:00 PM: ENG vs NEP – Mumbai

7:00 PM: SL vs IRE – Premadasa Colombo

9 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: BAN vs ITA – Kolkata

3:00 PM: ZIM vs OMA – SSC Colombo

7:00 PM: SA vs CAN – Ahmedabad

10 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: NED vs NAM – Delhi

3:00 PM: NZ vs UAE – Chennai

7:00 PM: PAK vs USA – SSC Colombo

11 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: SA vs AFG – Ahmedabad

3:00 PM: AUS vs IRE – Premadasa Colombo

7:00 PM: ENG vs WI – Mumbai

12 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: SL vs OMA – Kandy

3:00 PM: NEP vs ITA – Mumbai

7:00 PM: IND vs NAM – Delhi

13 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: AUS vs ZIM – Premadasa Colombo

3:00 PM: CAN vs UAE – Delhi

7:00 PM: USA vs NED – Chennai

14 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: IRE vs OMA – SSC Colombo

3:00 PM: ENG vs BAN – Kolkata

7:00 PM: NZ vs SA – Ahmedabad

15 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: WI vs NEP – Mumbai

3:00 PM: USA vs NAM – Chennai

7:00 PM: IND vs PAK – Premadasa Colombo

16 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: AFG vs UAE – Delhi

3:00 PM: ENG vs ITA – Kolkata

7:00 PM: AUS vs SL – Kandy

17 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: NZ vs CAN – Chennai

3:00 PM: IRE vs ZIM – Kandy

7:00 PM: BAN vs NEP – Mumbai

18 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: SA vs UAE – Delhi

3:00 PM: PAK vs NAM – SSC Colombo

7:00 PM: IND vs NED – Ahmedabad

19 Feb 2026

11:00 AM: WI vs ITA – Kolkata

3:00 PM: SL vs ZIM – Premadasa Colombo

7:00 PM: AFG vs CAN – Chennai

SUPER 8 / GROUPS X & Y 20 Feb 2026

7:00 PM: AUS vs OMA – Kandy

21 Feb 2026

7:00 PM: Y2 vs Y3 – Premadasa Colombo

22 Feb 2026

3:00 PM: Y1 vs Y4 – Kandy

7:00 PM: X1 vs X4 – Ahmedabad

23 Feb 2026

7:00 PM: X2 vs X3 – Mumbai

24 Feb 2026

7:00 PM: Y1 vs Y3 – Kandy

25 Feb 2026

7:00 PM: Y2 vs Y4 – Premadasa Colombo

26 Feb 2026

3:00 PM: X3 vs X4 – Ahmedabad

7:00 PM: X1 vs X2 – Chennai

27 Feb 2026

7:00 PM: Y1 vs Y2 – Premadasa Colombo

28 Feb 2026

7:00 PM: Y3 vs Y4 – Kandy

1 March 2026

3:00 PM: X2 vs X4 – Delhi

7:00 PM: X1 vs X3 – Kolkata

Semi-Finals

4 March 2026

7:00 PM: SF1 – Kolkata

7:00 PM: SF1 – Premadasa Colombo

5 March 2026

7:00 PM: SF2 – Mumbai

Final – 8 March 2026

7:00 PM: FINAL – Premadasa Colombo

7:00 PM: FINAL – Ahmedabad (Pic credit: ICC) 

Men's T20 World Cup 2026ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 scheduleMen's T20 World Cup 2026 Full ScheduleMen's T20 World Cup 2026 All TeamsMen's T20 World Cup 2026 DatesMen's T20 World Cup 2026 Live StreamingMen's T20 World Cup 2026 StadiumsMen's T20 World Cup 2026 FormatMen's T20 World Cup 2026 VenuesMen's T20 World Cup 2026 All You Need To KnowT20 World Cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 GroupsT20 World Cup 2026 hostsMen's T20 World Cup 2026 India ScheduleMen's T20 World Cup 2026 India matchesMen's T20 World Cup 2026 India vs Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Men's T20 World Cup 2026 MatchNarendra Modi StadiumNarendra Modi Stadium Men's T20 World Cup 2026MA Chidambaram Stadium Men's T20 World Cup 2026Eden GardensMen's T20 World Cup 2026 DetailsRohit SharmaRohit Sharma Men's T20 World Cup 2026
