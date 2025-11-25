Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Match, Full Schedule, Brand Ambassador, Teams, Stadiums, Live Streaming, Format - All You Need To Know
Here's all (India vs Pakistan match, full schedule, stadiums and live streaming) you need to know about the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Hosts, Dates, Duration Of Men’s T20 World 2026
The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be played from February 7 to March 8 and is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka across 29 days, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in a schedule announcement event in Mumbai on Tuesday. A total of six sides in action on the opening day, on February 7, 2026, including the title-holders India. They will take on USA in Mumbai as they set out to become the first team to defend their Men’s T20 World Cup crown. (Pic credit: ICC)
Rohit Sharma Named T20 World Cup 2026 Ambassador
Former India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday was named the brand ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. This honor recognizes Rohit's pivotal role in leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, marking their second title in the format after 2007. (Pic credit: ICC)
Venues For Men's T20 World Cup 2026
The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will be played across eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata) R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the full list of host venues. (Pic credit: ICC)
Big India vs Pakistan Clash At Men's T20 World Cup 2026
India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the much-anticipated Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The upcoming high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be the first meeting between two teams since three heat clashes at the 2025 Asia Cup, which was played in the UAE.
Total Teams At Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Apart from hosts India and Sri Lanka, the other 18 teams participating in the T20 World Cup are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States of America, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and UAE. (Pic credit: Cricket Association of Nepal)
Format For Men's T20 World Cup 2026
A total of 40 group matches will be played between February 7-20, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eights phase of the tournament that commences on February 21. The top four sides at the completion of the Super Eights qualify for the knockout stages of the event, with semi-finals to be held in Kolkata/Colombo and Mumbai ahead of the title decider on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming And TV Broadcast In India
The live streaming and TV broadcast of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network in India. (Pic credit: JioHotstar and Star Sports Network)
Full Schedule For Men's T20 World Cup 2026
7 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: PAK vs NED – SSC Colombo
3:00 PM: WI vs BAN – Kolkata
7:00 PM: IND vs USA – Mumbai
8 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: NZ vs AFG – Chennai
3:00 PM: ENG vs NEP – Mumbai
7:00 PM: SL vs IRE – Premadasa Colombo
9 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: BAN vs ITA – Kolkata
3:00 PM: ZIM vs OMA – SSC Colombo
7:00 PM: SA vs CAN – Ahmedabad
10 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: NED vs NAM – Delhi
3:00 PM: NZ vs UAE – Chennai
7:00 PM: PAK vs USA – SSC Colombo
11 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: SA vs AFG – Ahmedabad
3:00 PM: AUS vs IRE – Premadasa Colombo
7:00 PM: ENG vs WI – Mumbai
12 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: SL vs OMA – Kandy
3:00 PM: NEP vs ITA – Mumbai
7:00 PM: IND vs NAM – Delhi
13 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: AUS vs ZIM – Premadasa Colombo
3:00 PM: CAN vs UAE – Delhi
7:00 PM: USA vs NED – Chennai
14 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: IRE vs OMA – SSC Colombo
3:00 PM: ENG vs BAN – Kolkata
7:00 PM: NZ vs SA – Ahmedabad
15 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: WI vs NEP – Mumbai
3:00 PM: USA vs NAM – Chennai
7:00 PM: IND vs PAK – Premadasa Colombo
16 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: AFG vs UAE – Delhi
3:00 PM: ENG vs ITA – Kolkata
7:00 PM: AUS vs SL – Kandy
17 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: NZ vs CAN – Chennai
3:00 PM: IRE vs ZIM – Kandy
7:00 PM: BAN vs NEP – Mumbai
18 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: SA vs UAE – Delhi
3:00 PM: PAK vs NAM – SSC Colombo
7:00 PM: IND vs NED – Ahmedabad
19 Feb 2026
11:00 AM: WI vs ITA – Kolkata
3:00 PM: SL vs ZIM – Premadasa Colombo
7:00 PM: AFG vs CAN – Chennai
SUPER 8 / GROUPS X & Y 20 Feb 2026
7:00 PM: AUS vs OMA – Kandy
21 Feb 2026
7:00 PM: Y2 vs Y3 – Premadasa Colombo
22 Feb 2026
3:00 PM: Y1 vs Y4 – Kandy
7:00 PM: X1 vs X4 – Ahmedabad
23 Feb 2026
7:00 PM: X2 vs X3 – Mumbai
24 Feb 2026
7:00 PM: Y1 vs Y3 – Kandy
25 Feb 2026
7:00 PM: Y2 vs Y4 – Premadasa Colombo
26 Feb 2026
3:00 PM: X3 vs X4 – Ahmedabad
7:00 PM: X1 vs X2 – Chennai
27 Feb 2026
7:00 PM: Y1 vs Y2 – Premadasa Colombo
28 Feb 2026
7:00 PM: Y3 vs Y4 – Kandy
1 March 2026
3:00 PM: X2 vs X4 – Delhi
7:00 PM: X1 vs X3 – Kolkata
Semi-Finals
4 March 2026
7:00 PM: SF1 – Kolkata
7:00 PM: SF1 – Premadasa Colombo
5 March 2026
7:00 PM: SF2 – Mumbai
Final – 8 March 2026
7:00 PM: FINAL – Premadasa Colombo
7:00 PM: FINAL – Ahmedabad (Pic credit: ICC)
