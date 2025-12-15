Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2996081https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/messi-to-messy-who-is-satadru-dutta-man-behind-goat-tour-2025-chaos-in-pics-2996081
NewsPhotosMessi To Messy: Who Is Satadru Dutta, Man Behind GOAT Tour 2025 Chaos? In Pics
photoDetails

Messi To Messy: Who Is Satadru Dutta, Man Behind GOAT Tour 2025 Chaos? In Pics

Satadru Dutta, the organiser of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025, found himself at the center of controversy after chaos erupted at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. While Dutta has a history of bringing football legends like Pele and Maradona to India, Messi’s early exit triggered fan outrage, vandalism, and his eventual arrest. The incident highlighted serious lapses in crowd control and event planning, even as Messi’s Hyderabad leg succeeded. As inquiries continue, the episode may reshape how large-scale football events are organised in India.

Updated:Dec 15, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Satadru Dutta: The Man Behind Messi’s GOAT Tour

1/10
1. Satadru Dutta: The Man Behind Messi’s GOAT Tour

Satadru Dutta is a West Bengal-based sports promoter and founder of A Satadru Dutta Initiative (ASDI), the banner behind Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 and several high-profile football events. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

2. From Finance to Football Promotion

2/10
2. From Finance to Football Promotion

Before entering sports management, Dutta built his career in finance and investment. His transition into football promotion reshaped India’s exposure to global football icons. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

3. The Vision Behind ASDI

3/10
3. The Vision Behind ASDI

ASDI aimed to revive India’s football connect by bringing global superstars closer to fans. Messi’s India tour was positioned as the biggest sporting spectacle in recent memory. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

4. A Proven Track Record With Football Legends

4/10
4. A Proven Track Record With Football Legends

Dutta previously organised visits by Pele (2015), Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Cafu, and Emiliano Martinez, strengthening his reputation as India’s go-to football event organiser. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

5. Why Messi’s Kolkata Visit Turned Ugly

5/10
5. Why Messi’s Kolkata Visit Turned Ugly

Messi’s early exit from Salt Lake Stadium triggered outrage. Fans alleged poor crowd management, VIP overreach, and lack of access despite ticket prices touching ₹20,000. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

6. Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism Explained

6/10
6. Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism Explained

Angry fans threw bottles and chairs after barely seeing Messi. The incident exposed gaps in event planning, security control, and fan experience management. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

7. Arrest and 14-Day Police Custody

7/10
7. Arrest and 14-Day Police Custody

Following the chaos, Kolkata Police arrested Satadru Dutta at the airport. A Bidhannagar court later sent him to 14-day police custody, escalating the controversy nationwide. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

8. Political Reaction and Official Apology

8/10
8. Political Reaction and Official Apology

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee publicly apologised and ordered a high-level inquiry, making the Messi event controversy a major political and administrative issue. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

9. Chaos in Kolkata, Celebration in Hyderabad

9/10
9. Chaos in Kolkata, Celebration in Hyderabad

While Kolkata spiralled, Messi’s Hyderabad leg thrived. He played a 7-on-7 exhibition match, met CM Revanth Reddy, and gifted Rahul Gandhi his iconic No.10 jersey. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us

10. What This Means for Future India Football Tours

10/10
10. What This Means for Future India Football Tours

The GOAT Tour episode raises serious questions about crowd control, transparency, and accountability. It could redefine how international football events are organised in India. (Photo Credit - X)

Follow Us
Satadru DuttaSatadru Dutta organiserLionel Messi GOAT Tour IndiaMessi India tour 2025Messi Kolkata chaosSalt Lake Stadium vandalismGOAT Tour controversyMessi GOAT Tour organiser arrestedwho is Satadru DuttaASDI sports promoterMessi India visit newsMessi Kolkata incidentfootball event chaos IndiaMessi Hyderabad visitMessi Mumbai Delhi tourSatadru Dutta arrest newsMessi fans protest KolkataGOAT Tour India explainedLionel Messi India returnMessi India tour ticketsfootball promotion IndiaMessi Salt Lake StadiumSatadru Dutta ASDIMessi event mismanagementIndian football eventsMessi GOAT Tour updatesMessi India controversyKolkata football riotMessi VIP crowd issue
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Operation Sindoor
How India's Operation Sindoor CRUSHED China's Defense Industry; Pakistan's Lies Backfire As Countries Cancel J-10C Orders...
camera icon8
title
Dhurandhar
Meet The Man Behind Dhurandhar’s Hit Music: Worked With Hans Zimmer, Composed ‘Ghafoor’, Won National Award For.....
camera icon9
title
PM Suraksha Bima Yojana
THIS Government Scheme Offers Rs 2,00,000 Accident Insurance For Just Rs 20— Details Here
camera icon9
title
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Cast
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Dilip Joshi To Munmun Dutta, Check The Highest-Qualified Actor Who Is A Mechanical Engineer
camera icon9
title
India
India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road: NHAI Introduces ‘Table-Top Red Marking’ On This National Highway; 11.9-km Project Passes Through Nauradehi Sanctuary, Here’s How It Protects Animals