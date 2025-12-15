Messi To Messy: Who Is Satadru Dutta, Man Behind GOAT Tour 2025 Chaos? In Pics

photoDetails

Satadru Dutta, the organiser of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025, found himself at the center of controversy after chaos erupted at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. While Dutta has a history of bringing football legends like Pele and Maradona to India, Messi’s early exit triggered fan outrage, vandalism, and his eventual arrest. The incident highlighted serious lapses in crowd control and event planning, even as Messi’s Hyderabad leg succeeded. As inquiries continue, the episode may reshape how large-scale football events are organised in India.