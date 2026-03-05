Mike Hesson vs Pakistan Cricket Team: Inside dressing room rift after T20 World Cup 2026 exit

photoDetails

Pakistan cricket is facing a major internal crisis after the team’s elimination from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Reports suggest several players have complained to the Pakistan Cricket Board about white-ball coach Mike Hesson’s management style, team selection authority, and decision-making approach. The controversy intensified after selector Aleem Dar resigned and critics questioned selections involving Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. Despite the backlash, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly prioritising stability due to Hesson’s contract. The situation highlights recurring governance tensions in Pakistan cricket, where conflicts between coaches, captains, and selectors have historically surfaced after major tournament disappointments.