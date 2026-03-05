Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023820https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/mike-hesson-vs-pakistan-cricket-team-inside-dressing-room-rift-after-t20-world-cup-2026-exit-3023820
NewsPhotosMike Hesson vs Pakistan Cricket Team: Inside dressing room rift after T20 World Cup 2026 exit
photoDetails

Mike Hesson vs Pakistan Cricket Team: Inside dressing room rift after T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Pakistan cricket is facing a major internal crisis after the team’s elimination from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Reports suggest several players have complained to the Pakistan Cricket Board about white-ball coach Mike Hesson’s management style, team selection authority, and decision-making approach. The controversy intensified after selector Aleem Dar resigned and critics questioned selections involving Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. Despite the backlash, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly prioritising stability due to Hesson’s contract. The situation highlights recurring governance tensions in Pakistan cricket, where conflicts between coaches, captains, and selectors have historically surfaced after major tournament disappointments.

Updated:Mar 05, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Pakistan’s Super 8 elimination exposed deeper team issues

1/11
1. Pakistan’s Super 8 elimination exposed deeper team issues

Pakistan entered the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with strong expectations but failed to reach the semi-finals after finishing third in their Super 8 group. Their campaign included only one win, exposing tactical confusion and inconsistent selection decisions.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Heavy defeat to India intensified internal criticism

2/11
2. Heavy defeat to India intensified internal criticism

A crushing 61-run loss to India became the turning point of Pakistan’s campaign. Analysts believe the defeat amplified dressing-room frustrations, with players questioning the team strategy and selection decisions taken during the tournament.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Selector Aleem Dar resigned over alleged selection control

3/11
3. Selector Aleem Dar resigned over alleged selection control

Senior selector Aleem Dar stepped down in March 2026 amid reports that he opposed the inclusion of underperforming players but felt his recommendations were ignored by the coaching staff.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Out-of-form players continued to be backed in the squad

4/11
4. Out-of-form players continued to be backed in the squad

Critics claim Hesson persisted with struggling stars such as Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, even as their form dipped. This decision reportedly created friction between selectors, senior players, and the coaching group.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Players reportedly filed formal complaints with the PCB

5/11
5. Players reportedly filed formal complaints with the PCB

Multiple Pakistan players are believed to have approached the Pakistan Cricket Board privately, alleging rigid man-management and one-sided decision-making within the team environment.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Captain Salman Ali Agha allegedly sidelined in decisions

6/11
6. Captain Salman Ali Agha allegedly sidelined in decisions

Reports claim Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan’s T20 captain, had limited influence on team selection and tactical planning, raising concerns about leadership hierarchy within the national setup.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Key players were reportedly benched during crucial matches

7/11
7. Key players were reportedly benched during crucial matches

Senior batter Fakhar Zaman and spinner Abrar Ahmed were reportedly sidelined for large portions of the tournament, decisions that critics argue weakened Pakistan’s tactical flexibility.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Critics described the squad as “Hesson’s team”

8/11
8. Critics described the squad as “Hesson’s team”

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali publicly criticized the setup, suggesting the team operated more like a franchise system where the coach had overriding authority over selection and strategy.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. PCB reportedly preparing a formal warning for the coach

9/11
9. PCB reportedly preparing a formal warning for the coach

While the board is unlikely to terminate Hesson immediately due to his two-year contract signed in May 2025, officials are reportedly preparing a formal warning related to “flawed planning” during the World Cup campaign.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Pakistan board prioritising stability despite the controversy

10/11
10. Pakistan board prioritising stability despite the controversy

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is believed to prefer stability in the coaching setup rather than another sudden change, even as criticism grows after Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup performance.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Mike HessonPakistan cricket teamMike Hesson Pakistan controversyPakistan cricket coach controversyPakistan players complaint Mike Hesson
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna reception
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Hyderabad Reception: What ‘Virosh’ wore, first photos, outfit details, star-studded guest list and who missed the event
camera icon7
title
India Roads
India's last road: Check its location, history, drive, and more; It is...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and...; Check full list
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt as openers; no place for Venkatesh Iyer, suspense over Yash Dayal
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 opening pairs
Meet Confirmed Openers of RR, RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics