Mike Hesson vs Pakistan Cricket Team: Inside dressing room rift after T20 World Cup 2026 exit
Pakistan cricket is facing a major internal crisis after the team’s elimination from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Reports suggest several players have complained to the Pakistan Cricket Board about white-ball coach Mike Hesson’s management style, team selection authority, and decision-making approach. The controversy intensified after selector Aleem Dar resigned and critics questioned selections involving Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. Despite the backlash, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly prioritising stability due to Hesson’s contract. The situation highlights recurring governance tensions in Pakistan cricket, where conflicts between coaches, captains, and selectors have historically surfaced after major tournament disappointments.
1. Pakistan’s Super 8 elimination exposed deeper team issues
Pakistan entered the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with strong expectations but failed to reach the semi-finals after finishing third in their Super 8 group. Their campaign included only one win, exposing tactical confusion and inconsistent selection decisions.
Photo Credit - X
2. Heavy defeat to India intensified internal criticism
A crushing 61-run loss to India became the turning point of Pakistan’s campaign. Analysts believe the defeat amplified dressing-room frustrations, with players questioning the team strategy and selection decisions taken during the tournament.
Photo Credit - X
3. Selector Aleem Dar resigned over alleged selection control
Senior selector Aleem Dar stepped down in March 2026 amid reports that he opposed the inclusion of underperforming players but felt his recommendations were ignored by the coaching staff.
Photo Credit - X
4. Out-of-form players continued to be backed in the squad
Critics claim Hesson persisted with struggling stars such as Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, even as their form dipped. This decision reportedly created friction between selectors, senior players, and the coaching group.
Photo Credit - X
5. Players reportedly filed formal complaints with the PCB
Multiple Pakistan players are believed to have approached the Pakistan Cricket Board privately, alleging rigid man-management and one-sided decision-making within the team environment.
Photo Credit - X
6. Captain Salman Ali Agha allegedly sidelined in decisions
Reports claim Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan’s T20 captain, had limited influence on team selection and tactical planning, raising concerns about leadership hierarchy within the national setup.
Photo Credit - X
7. Key players were reportedly benched during crucial matches
Senior batter Fakhar Zaman and spinner Abrar Ahmed were reportedly sidelined for large portions of the tournament, decisions that critics argue weakened Pakistan’s tactical flexibility.
Photo Credit - X
8. Critics described the squad as “Hesson’s team”
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali publicly criticized the setup, suggesting the team operated more like a franchise system where the coach had overriding authority over selection and strategy.
Photo Credit - X
9. PCB reportedly preparing a formal warning for the coach
While the board is unlikely to terminate Hesson immediately due to his two-year contract signed in May 2025, officials are reportedly preparing a formal warning related to “flawed planning” during the World Cup campaign.
Photo Credit - X
10. Pakistan board prioritising stability despite the controversy
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is believed to prefer stability in the coaching setup rather than another sudden change, even as criticism grows after Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup performance.
Photo Credit - X
Trending Photos