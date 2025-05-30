MI's Probable Playing XI vs GT In IPL 2025 Eliminator: Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka In; Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton Out - In Pics
This combination of seasoned internationals and emerging talents positions Mumbai Indians with a balanced and dynamic squad, ready to take on the challenges posed by Gujarat Titans in this crucial Eliminator match.
Rohit Sharma (Opener)
The seasoned campaigner and former MI captain brings a wealth of experience to the top order. Despite a mixed season, his ability to anchor innings and provide explosive starts remains invaluable, especially in high-pressure knockout scenarios.
Jonny Bairstow (Opener)
Jonny Bairstow has replaced Ryan Rickelton, who left due to national duty. Bairstow offers aggressive batting at the top. His inclusion aims to fill the void left by unavailable overseas players, bringing in international experience and a penchant for quick scoring.
Suryakumar Yadav (Middle Order)
A linchpin in MI's batting lineup, Suryakumar's innovative stroke play and consistency make him a formidable presence. His performance will be crucial in stabilizing the innings and accelerating the run rate during the middle overs.
Charith Asalanka (Middle Order)
Charith Asalanka has replaced Will Jacks, who left due to national duty. Known for his composure and ability to handle spin, Asalanka's role will be pivotal in navigating the middle overs and setting up a platform for a strong finish.
Tilak Varma (Middle Order)
A promising young talent, Tilak has showcased maturity beyond his years. His left-handed batting provides variety, and his ability to anchor innings or accelerate as needed adds flexibility to the lineup.
Hardik Pandya (Captain & All-Rounder)
Leading the side, Hardik's all-around capabilities are central to MI's strategy. His aggressive batting and effective medium-pace bowling offer balance, while his leadership experience is vital in high-stakes matches.
Naman Dhir (All-Rounder)
An emerging player, Dhir's dual skills contribute to MI's versatility. While still establishing himself, his potential to impact both with bat and ball provides valuable options for the team.
Mitchell Santner (Spin All-Rounder)
The New Zealand spinner brings control and experience to the bowling attack. His left-arm orthodox spin is particularly effective in the middle overs, and his lower-order batting can contribute crucial runs.
Deepak Chahar (Pace Bowler)
Known for his swing bowling, especially with the new ball, Chahar's ability to take early wickets can set the tone for MI's bowling innings. His variations also make him effective in the death overs.
Trent Boult (Pace Bowler)
The left-arm pacer adds variety and experience to the attack. Boult's proficiency in swinging the ball and executing yorkers makes him a key asset, particularly in the powerplay and death overs.
Jasprit Bumrah (Pace Bowler)
A cornerstone of MI's bowling unit, Bumrah's pace, accuracy, and ability to bowl under pressure are unparalleled. His performance will be critical in containing GT's batting lineup.
Impact Player: Karn Sharma (Leg-Spinner)
As an Impact Player, Karn offers strategic flexibility. His leg-spin can be introduced to exploit favorable matchups or pitch conditions, providing MI with an additional bowling option as needed.
