Mitchell Santner As Captain, Rachin Ravindra To Bat At...: New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs India
Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will face Rohit Sharma's India in their last group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 2, 2025, in Dubai.
Here's New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI for their Champions Trophy 2025 match against India:
1. Devon Conway (Opener)
Devon Conway, who provides stability at the top, is all set to open for New Zealand against India on Sunday.
2. Will Young (Opener)
Will Young, who has been in fine form, will be Devon Conway's opening partner for New Zealand against India on Sunday.
3. Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson, the experienced stalwart, who is known for anchoring the innings with his class and composure, has been far from his best in the ongoing tournament. He will look to regain his form against Australia.
4. Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra smashed a century in New Zealand's last match. He will look to continue his good work against India.
5. Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper)
Tom Latham, a seasoned campaigner, has been in superb form in the Champions Trophy 2025 for New Zealand. The wicket-keeper batter also plays spin well, which will be crucial against India.
6. Glenn Phillips
Glenn Phillips, an explosive batter and handy off-spinner, gives that depth to both batting and bowling departments of New Zealand.
7. Michael Bracewell
Michael Bracewell, who also contributes with both bat and ball, produced a match-winning knock against Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament. He will be a handy option for New Zealand against India.
8. Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner has done a fantastic job as a captain of New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 and his leadership quality will be tested against India. Apart from his captaincy, Santner's skill with both bat and ball will be vital for New Zealand against India.
7. Michael Bracewell
9. Matt Henry
Matt Henry, a seasoned pacer will have the onus of providing early breakthroughs to New Zealand against India on Sunday.
10. Kyle Jamieson
The tall right-arm pacer Kyle Jamieson is another good fast-bowling option for New Zealand. He has troubled India in the past in other formats.
11. Will O'Rourke
Will O'Rourke, a rising talent known for his pace and movement, gives that freshness to the bowling attack.
Trending Photos