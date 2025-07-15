Mitchell Starc’s Fiery Spell To Stuart Broad’s Devastation: Star Bowlers With Fastest Five-Wicket Hauls In Test Cricket History
Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc etched his name into the record books with a sensational five-wicket haul in just 15 balls against West Indies at Sabina Park. This fiery spell during the Day-Night Test not only helped Australia seal a 3-0 series sweep but also made Starc the bowler with the fastest five-for in Test history from the start of an innings. Here’s a look at the elite list of bowlers who took five wickets in the fewest balls in Test history.
Starc Fires Australia Back Into the Match
Australia defended a modest target of 204 runs on a bowler-friendly pitch at Sabina Park, thanks to a sensational new-ball spell by Mitchell Starc, who blew away the West Indies top order.
Mitchell Starc's World Record
Mitchell Starc created a world record by claiming a five-wicket haul in only 15 balls—the fastest in the history of Test cricket.
Historic Spell Destroys West Indies Top Order
West Indies were reduced to 22/6 in 10 overs, with Starc single-handedly removing the top five. His lethal swing and pace proved unplayable.
Breaks 77-Year-Old Record
Starc shattered the previous record for the fastest fifer in Tests, overtaking Ernie Toshack (1947) and Stuart Broad (2015), who both did it in 19 balls.
Australia Win Series 3-0
This fiery spell during the Day-Night Test not only helped Australia seal a 3-0 series sweep but also made Starc the bowler with the fastest five-for in Test history from the start of an innings.
400th Test Wicket in 100th Match
Starc claimed his 400th Test wicket by dismissing Mikyle Louis, becoming the fourth Australian to reach the milestone and only the third left-arm pacer in the world to achieve it.
Ernie Toshack -19 Balls vs India (1947)
Australian left-arm medium pacer Ernie Toshack held the record for the fastest five-for in Test cricket for decades. In the Brisbane Test of 1947 against India, Toshack took five wickets in just 19 balls, leaving the visitors in disarray. Bowling with nagging accuracy and exploiting movement, he dismantled India’s middle and lower order in clinical fashion. His performance helped Australia to a convincing innings win.
Stuart Broad - 19 Balls vs Australia (2015)
In the 2015 Ashes series at Trent Bridge, England’s Stuart Broad produced one of the most iconic bowling spells of modern Test cricket. Broad picked up five wickets in 19 balls, reducing Australia to 21/5 within the first hour of play. He finished with 8/15, and his opening spell sealed the match in England’s favour and played a pivotal role in regaining the Ashes. The spell is remembered for its precision, swing, and hostile pace.
Scott Boland - 19 Balls vs England (2021)
During the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in 2021, Australia’s Scott Boland stunned England with a dream debut performance. He claimed 6/7 in just four overs, including a five-wicket haul in 19 balls. His relentless accuracy and clever use of seam movement tore through England’s batting lineup. The crowd erupted as Boland, a local Victorian, received the Johnny Mullagh Medal for Player of the Match.
Shane Watson - 21 Balls vs South Africa (2011)
Though better known for his all-round abilities, Shane Watson delivered an unforgettable spell in Cape Town in 2011. Bowling seam-up, Watson scythed through the South African batting order, claiming five wickets in just 21 balls. Despite Australia eventually collapsing with the bat themselves in that infamous match, Watson's brief bowling masterclass remains one of the most devastating five-fors ever delivered by an all-rounder in such quick time.
Trending Photos