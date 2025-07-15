Mitchell Starc’s Fiery Spell To Stuart Broad’s Devastation: Star Bowlers With Fastest Five-Wicket Hauls In Test Cricket History

photoDetails

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc etched his name into the record books with a sensational five-wicket haul in just 15 balls against West Indies at Sabina Park. This fiery spell during the Day-Night Test not only helped Australia seal a 3-0 series sweep but also made Starc the bowler with the fastest five-for in Test history from the start of an innings. Here’s a look at the elite list of bowlers who took five wickets in the fewest balls in Test history.