NewsPhotosMLC 2025: Full List Of Team Captains For All Six Franchises - Glenn Maxwell To Lead Washington Freedom, Nicholas Pooran To Lead…
MLC 2025: Full List Of Team Captains For All Six Franchises - Glenn Maxwell To Lead Washington Freedom, Nicholas Pooran To Lead…

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 is back with its third edition, promising another thrilling season of franchise-based T20 cricket in the USA.

 

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell – Washington Freedom

Glenn Maxwell – Washington Freedom

Australian all-rounder Maxwell takes over captaincy from Steve Smith as Washington Freedom’s new skipper. He leads the defending champions, bringing explosive batting and leadership experience to guide the side. 

 

Jason Holder – Los Angeles Knight Riders

Jason Holder – Los Angeles Knight Riders

The West Indies legend has been appointed captain of the Knight Riders, replacing Sunil Narine (who may lead in Holder's absence). Holder adds strong all-round skills and experience to the leadership position. 

 

Faf du Plessis – Texas Super Kings

Faf du Plessis – Texas Super Kings

The former South African captain continues to lead TSK with his calm demeanor, strategic acumen, and previous IPL success under MS Dhoni’s mentorship. 

 

Corey Anderson – San Francisco Unicorns

Corey Anderson – San Francisco Unicorns

All-rounder Anderson retains the captaincy after guiding the Unicorns to the 2024 final; his continuity adds tactical consistency and on-field clarity. 

 

Heinrich Klaasen – Seattle Orcas

Heinrich Klaasen – Seattle Orcas

Klaasen remains at the helm for the Orcas, leading a drastically revamped squad in 2025 as they aim for a comeback from last season’s struggles. 

 

Nicholas Pooran – MI New York

Nicholas Pooran – MI New York

Named captain after being the top run-scorer in MLC 2023 (388 runs), the West Indian batter’s experience and form make him a natural choice to spearhead the franchise 

 

All Images: X, MLC 

MLC 2025 captainsMajor League Cricket team captains 2025Glenn Maxwell Washington FreedomNicholas Pooran MI New YorkJason Holder LA Knight RidersFaf du Plessis Texas Super KingsCorey Anderson Unicorns captainHeinrich Klaasen Seattle OrcasMLC leadership listMLC 2025 player roles
NEWS ON ONE CLICK