MLC 2025: Full List Of Team Captains For All Six Franchises - Glenn Maxwell To Lead Washington Freedom, Nicholas Pooran To Lead…

MLC 2025: Full List Of Team Captains For All Six Franchises
Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 is back with its third edition, promising another thrilling season of franchise-based T20 cricket in the USA.
Glenn Maxwell – Washington Freedom
Australian all-rounder Maxwell takes over captaincy from Steve Smith as Washington Freedom’s new skipper. He leads the defending champions, bringing explosive batting and leadership experience to guide the side.
Jason Holder – Los Angeles Knight Riders
The West Indies legend has been appointed captain of the Knight Riders, replacing Sunil Narine (who may lead in Holder's absence). Holder adds strong all-round skills and experience to the leadership position.
Faf du Plessis – Texas Super Kings
The former South African captain continues to lead TSK with his calm demeanor, strategic acumen, and previous IPL success under MS Dhoni’s mentorship.
Corey Anderson – San Francisco Unicorns
All-rounder Anderson retains the captaincy after guiding the Unicorns to the 2024 final; his continuity adds tactical consistency and on-field clarity.
Heinrich Klaasen – Seattle Orcas
Klaasen remains at the helm for the Orcas, leading a drastically revamped squad in 2025 as they aim for a comeback from last season’s struggles.
Nicholas Pooran – MI New York
Named captain after being the top run-scorer in MLC 2023 (388 runs), the West Indian batter’s experience and form make him a natural choice to spearhead the franchise
All Images: X, MLC
