Mohammad Kaif Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary With Journalist Wife Pooja Yadav – See Pics

Mohammad Kaif, one of India’s finest fielders, is not just known for his on-field heroics but also for his heartwarming love story with journalist Pooja Yadav. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Despite Kaif’s immense popularity in the cricketing world, he and Pooja have managed to keep their personal lives private while sharing glimpses of their beautiful journey. Here’s a look at their inspiring love story, family life, and how they have stood by each other through the years.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 08:07 AM IST
1. A Love Story That Began in 2007

Mohammad Kaif and Pooja Yadav first met at a party through mutual friends. Their instant connection led to a four-year-long courtship before tying the knot in 2011.

2. Pooja Yadav’s Background in Journalism

Pooja Yadav, now Pooja Kaif, is a journalist from Noida who has also worked as a presenter and anchor in live shows.

3. A Private and Intimate Wedding

Unlike many celebrity weddings, Mohammad Kaif and Pooja opted for a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends, keeping their union away from the media glare.

4. A Minimal Age Difference

Kaif was born on December 1, 1980, while Pooja was born on April 21, 1981. The couple has an age difference of just four months and 20 days.

5. Raising a Beautiful Family Together

The couple is proud parents of two children. Their son, Kabir, was born in 2012, followed by their daughter, Eva, in 2017.

6. Pooja’s Sacrifices and Career Break

After marriage, Pooja took a break from her career to focus on raising their children, showcasing the balance between professional aspirations and family life.

7. Pooja’s Role in Kaif’s Political Career

During the 2014 general elections, when Kaif contested from Phoolpur, Uttar Pradesh, Pooja actively campaigned for him, demonstrating unwavering support for his ambitions.

8. Keeping Their Private Life Low-Key

Despite being a public figure, Mohammad Kaif has managed to keep his personal life private, ensuring that his family remains out of unnecessary media scrutiny.

9. Social Media Presence and Family Moments

Pooja Kaif has a strong social media following, often sharing glimpses of their family life on Instagram, where she has over 66,000 followers.

10. A Relationship Built on Mutual Support

Both Mohammad Kaif and Pooja Yadav Kaif have been each other's pillars of strength, navigating career shifts and family life while maintaining a loving and supportive partnership.

