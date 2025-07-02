Mohammed Shami Ordered To Pay THIS Much Monthly To Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan And Daughter | Full Details Inside

photoDetails

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has suffered a major legal setback as the Calcutta High Court ordered him to pay ₹4 lakh monthly to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter Aaira. The ruling, retroactive from 2018, includes ₹1.5 lakh for Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter. This development stems from a long-standing legal battle involving allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and match-fixing. While Shami was later cleared by the BCCI, the controversy continues to impact his personal life. This high-profile case has reignited public interest in Mohammed Shami’s divorce, legal troubles, and strained relationship with his family.