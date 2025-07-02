Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2925153https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/mohammed-shami-ordered-to-pay-this-much-monthly-to-estranged-wife-hasin-jahan-and-daughter-full-details-inside-2925153
NewsPhotosMohammed Shami Ordered To Pay THIS Much Monthly To Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan And Daughter | Full Details Inside
photoDetails

Mohammed Shami Ordered To Pay THIS Much Monthly To Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan And Daughter | Full Details Inside

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has suffered a major legal setback as the Calcutta High Court ordered him to pay ₹4 lakh monthly to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter Aaira. The ruling, retroactive from 2018, includes ₹1.5 lakh for Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter. This development stems from a long-standing legal battle involving allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and match-fixing. While Shami was later cleared by the BCCI, the controversy continues to impact his personal life. This high-profile case has reignited public interest in Mohammed Shami’s divorce, legal troubles, and strained relationship with his family.

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Shami Ordered to Pay ₹4 Lakh Monthly in Maintenance

1/20
1. Shami Ordered to Pay ₹4 Lakh Monthly in Maintenance

The Calcutta High Court directed Mohammed Shami to pay ₹1.5 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh to their daughter every month, ensuring long-term financial support.

Follow Us

2. Verdict Backdated to 2018, Amounts to Massive Arrears

2/20
2. Verdict Backdated to 2018, Amounts to Massive Arrears

The ruling is retroactive from the date of the initial case in 2018, significantly increasing Shami’s financial liability—potentially running into crores in unpaid dues.

Follow Us

3. Legal Setback Follows Years of High-Profile Allegations

3/20
3. Legal Setback Follows Years of High-Profile Allegations

Hasin Jahan’s accusations in 2018—ranging from domestic violence and dowry harassment to match-fixing—sparked intense media scrutiny and triggered a BCCI investigation.

Follow Us

4. Court Deems Monthly Amount ‘Just and Reasonable’

4/20
4. Court Deems Monthly Amount ‘Just and Reasonable’

Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee emphasized the need for fair financial stability, rejecting the lower court’s earlier order of ₹50,000 and ₹80,000 as insufficient.

Follow Us

5. Shami Can Contribute Voluntarily to Education & Other Needs

5/20
5. Shami Can Contribute Voluntarily to Education & Other Needs

While the ₹4 lakh sum is mandatory, the court added Shami is free to make additional contributions, especially for his daughter’s education and other essential expenses.

Follow Us

6. High Court Overrules Previous District Court Order

6/20
6. High Court Overrules Previous District Court Order

The ruling came in response to Jahan’s appeal against a 2023 decision that granted a lower maintenance amount. She originally sought ₹10 lakh in combined monthly aid.

Follow Us

7. Public Fallout Included Match-Fixing Allegations & Contract Hold

7/20
7. Public Fallout Included Match-Fixing Allegations & Contract Hold

After Jahan’s match-fixing claim involving a Pakistani woman, the BCCI withheld Shami’s central contract. He was later cleared by the Anti-Corruption Unit.

Follow Us

8. Emotional Instagram Reunion Stirred More Controversy

8/20
8. Emotional Instagram Reunion Stirred More Controversy

Shami’s 2024 emotional post about reuniting with daughter Aaira went viral but drew criticism from Jahan, who alleged it was a PR stunt tied to a brand tie-up.

Follow Us

9. Case Falls Under Domestic Violence Protection Act

9/20
9. Case Falls Under Domestic Violence Protection Act

The legal proceedings were carried out under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, giving Jahan the right to seek monthly maintenance for herself and the child.

Follow Us

10. Shami’s Personal Struggles Contrast Stellar Career

10/20
10. Shami’s Personal Struggles Contrast Stellar Career

Despite his reputation as one of India’s most skilled fast bowlers, Shami’s personal life continues to be marred by prolonged legal and emotional challenges off the field.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Mohammed ShamiMohammed Shami legal caseMohammed Shami Hasin Jahan newsShami High Court verdict 2025Mohammed Shami maintenance paymentShami ordered to pay wife ₹4 lakhHasin Jahan domestic violence caseShami daughter maintenance rulingMohammed Shami divorce updateIndian cricketer legal controversiesShami Calcutta High Court decisionMohammed Shami match-fixing allegationsHasin Jahan vs Mohammed ShamiShami legal battle latestMohammed Shami court ruling July 2025Why is Shami paying 4 lakh monthlyBCCI on Shami match-fixingMohammed Shami estranged wife caseShami divorce maintenance detailsShami High Court judgement explainedShami Hasin Jahan ₹4 lakh court orderIndian cricket scandals 2025Cricketer Shami wife controversyHasin Jahan legal fight timelineShami news today updateMohammed Shami daughter newsDomestic violence cases in Indian cricketLatest updates on Shami vs HasinMohammed Shami family court caseShami and Hasin Jahan full
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players To Score Test Hundred At Edgbaston, Birmingham, Venue For IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant And...
camera icon13
title
INS Tamal
Meet INS Tamal (F71): Indian Navy's New Warrior, Pakistan's Nightmare - Armed With Brahmos And Precision Weapons
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan OUT; Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon7
title
Black Panther
Richer Than Elon Musk: This Superhero - Not Iron Man, Thor Or Superman - Is Richest With $500 Billion Net Worth
camera icon7
title
comforting soups for rainy days
Monsoon Magic In A Bowl: 7 Comforting Soups You Will Crave On Rainy Days
NEWS ON ONE CLICK