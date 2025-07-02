Mohammed Shami Ordered To Pay THIS Much Monthly To Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan And Daughter | Full Details Inside
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has suffered a major legal setback as the Calcutta High Court ordered him to pay ₹4 lakh monthly to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and daughter Aaira. The ruling, retroactive from 2018, includes ₹1.5 lakh for Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter. This development stems from a long-standing legal battle involving allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and match-fixing. While Shami was later cleared by the BCCI, the controversy continues to impact his personal life. This high-profile case has reignited public interest in Mohammed Shami’s divorce, legal troubles, and strained relationship with his family.
1. Shami Ordered to Pay ₹4 Lakh Monthly in Maintenance
The Calcutta High Court directed Mohammed Shami to pay ₹1.5 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh to their daughter every month, ensuring long-term financial support.
2. Verdict Backdated to 2018, Amounts to Massive Arrears
The ruling is retroactive from the date of the initial case in 2018, significantly increasing Shami’s financial liability—potentially running into crores in unpaid dues.
3. Legal Setback Follows Years of High-Profile Allegations
Hasin Jahan’s accusations in 2018—ranging from domestic violence and dowry harassment to match-fixing—sparked intense media scrutiny and triggered a BCCI investigation.
4. Court Deems Monthly Amount ‘Just and Reasonable’
Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee emphasized the need for fair financial stability, rejecting the lower court’s earlier order of ₹50,000 and ₹80,000 as insufficient.
5. Shami Can Contribute Voluntarily to Education & Other Needs
While the ₹4 lakh sum is mandatory, the court added Shami is free to make additional contributions, especially for his daughter’s education and other essential expenses.
6. High Court Overrules Previous District Court Order
The ruling came in response to Jahan’s appeal against a 2023 decision that granted a lower maintenance amount. She originally sought ₹10 lakh in combined monthly aid.
7. Public Fallout Included Match-Fixing Allegations & Contract Hold
After Jahan’s match-fixing claim involving a Pakistani woman, the BCCI withheld Shami’s central contract. He was later cleared by the Anti-Corruption Unit.
8. Emotional Instagram Reunion Stirred More Controversy
Shami’s 2024 emotional post about reuniting with daughter Aaira went viral but drew criticism from Jahan, who alleged it was a PR stunt tied to a brand tie-up.
9. Case Falls Under Domestic Violence Protection Act
The legal proceedings were carried out under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, giving Jahan the right to seek monthly maintenance for herself and the child.
10. Shami’s Personal Struggles Contrast Stellar Career
Despite his reputation as one of India’s most skilled fast bowlers, Shami’s personal life continues to be marred by prolonged legal and emotional challenges off the field.
