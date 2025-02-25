Mohammed Shami OUT, Arshdeep Singh IN: India's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs New Zealand
Rohit Sharma-led India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in their final group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 2, 2025, in Dubai.
Here's India's Predicted Playing XI for their Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand:
1. Rohit Sharma (Captain)
Rohit Sharma is once again all set to lead India in the Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit, who gave blazing starts to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan, would look to repeat his heroics as opener vs New Zealand.
2. Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
Shubman Gill, who is the vice-captain of the team, will look to continue his red-hot form as India opener in the Champions Trophy 2025. He smashed a century against Bangladesh in the first match of the tournament.
3. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, who smashed a fantastic century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match, will bat at crucial No. 3 spot for India.
4. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is in the red-hot form in ODI cricket. His batting at No. 4 spot has changed the course of the match in India's favour during the Champions Trophy 2025.
5. KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)
KL Rahul is India's first choice wicket-keeper batter in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rahul, who is known for his versatility, is all set to play a crucial role against New Zealand.
6. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya gives that crucial balance to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 with his all-round skill. Pandya’s power-hitting ability and knack of breaking partnerships is crucial for India in the ICC tournament.
7. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja gives India another all-around option. Jadeja has been a valuable asset for the team in the Champions Trophy.
8. Axar Patel
Axar Patel has improved his batting a lot in the last few years. He has been promoted in the batting order in the last few matches of India and has done well. Axar's spin as well as his batting is crucial for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.
9. Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav picked crucial wickets for India during their Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai. He will be key for India against New Zealand batters.
10. Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana is very new to international cricket. However, he has impressed everyone with his bowling skill in the ongoing Champions Trophy.
11. Arshdeep Singh
India might rest Mohammed Shami for their match against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai as the experienced pacer looked in some discomfort against Pakistan. Arshdeep Singh, who is lethal with both new and old balls, can replace Shami in the Indian Playing XI.
