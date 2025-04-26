Advertisement
Mohammed Shami To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bowlers With Most Wickets On First Ball Of An IPL Innings; Check Full List

Mohammed Shami on Friday, April 25, became the first bowler in IPL history to take a wicket on the first ball of the innings four times during his teams' clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai 

Here's list of bowlers who have taken the most wickets on the very first ball of an IPL innings:

Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Mohammed Shami - 4

Mohammed Shami - 4

Mohammed Shami has taken a wicket on the first ball of the innings four times, which is the most by a bowler in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Umesh Yadav - 3

Umesh Yadav - 3

Umesh Yadav has taken a wicket on the first ball of the innings three times in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.   

Trent Boult - 3

Trent Boult - 3

Trent Boult has taken a wicket on the first ball of the innings three times in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Praveen Kumar - 3

Praveen Kumar - 3

Praveen Kumar has taken a wicket on the first ball of the innings three times in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Lasith Malinga - 3

Lasith Malinga - 3

Lasith Malinga has taken a wicket on the first ball of the innings three times in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken a wicket on the first ball of the innings three times in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Ashok Dinda - 3

Ashok Dinda - 3

Ashok Dinda has taken a wicket on the first ball of the innings three times in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.  

