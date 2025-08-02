Advertisement
Mohammed Siraj's Net Worth 2025: From Humble Beginnings To Rs 57 Crore Success - Check BCCI Contract, IPL Earnings And More

Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional in the England series, and his performance is also terrific in life with a whopping contract deal and endorsements. Here is the breakdown of Mohammed Siraj's net worth in 2025.

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj Net Worth

1/9
Mohammed Siraj Net Worth

Mohammed Siraj, one of India’s leading fast bowlers, has emerged as a consistent performer across formats. His success on the field has translated into impressive financial growth, making him one of the highest-earning Indian cricketers in 2025.

 

Net Worth Overview

2/9
Net Worth Overview

As of 2025, Mohammed Siraj’s estimated net worth is Rs 57 crore ($7 million). His earnings have seen a sharp rise in recent years, fueled by IPL contracts, BCCI salaries, and lucrative endorsements.

 

BCCI Central Contract & Match Fees

3/9
BCCI Central Contract & Match Fees

Siraj is a Grade A contracted player with the BCCI, earning Rs 5 crore annually. Match fees include Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, contributing significantly to his income.

 

IPL Earnings

4/9
IPL Earnings

In the IPL 2025 auction, Siraj was signed by the Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore. Over his IPL career, he has earned close to Rs 40 crore, making the league one of his biggest income sources.

 

Endorsement Deals

5/9
Endorsement Deals

Siraj’s growing popularity has attracted brands like My11Circle, ThumsUp, CoinSwitchKuber, SG Cricket, Nippon Paint, MyFitness, and others. These endorsements add multiple crores annually to his net worth.

 

Real Estate Investments

6/9
Real Estate Investments

He owns a luxury residence worth Rs 13 crore in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, along with other property investments. His lifestyle reflects his financial success while maintaining strong ties to his roots.

 

Car Collection

7/9
Car Collection

Siraj has a notable car collection that includes a Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5-Series, Toyota Corolla, and a Mahindra Thar gifted by Anand Mahindra.

 

Siraj As Inspiration

8/9
Siraj As Inspiration

From humble beginnings to becoming a key player for India, Mohammed Siraj’s story is inspirational. His net worth of Rs 57 crore is the result of hard work, smart career decisions, and consistent performances across all cricket formats.

 

9/9

All Images:- X 

