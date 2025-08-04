Advertisement
NewsPhotosMohammed Siraj Wins It for India Against England: Check Out His Luxurious 13 Crore Hyderabad Mansion - India's Star Bowler's Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace
Mohammed Siraj Wins It for India Against England: Check Out His Luxurious 13 Crore Hyderabad Mansion - India's Star Bowler's Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace

Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul and helped India clinch a thrilling victory by just 6 runs. Siraj's rise to the top is one of the most inspiring underdog stories in Indian cricket. Once living under tough financial conditions, he worked hard and bowled his way to success. No longer living in a small rented house, Siraj now owns a lavish crore-worth bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Hyderabad. Check out some stunning pictures of his luxurious home:

Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
England Fall Just Short in Thrilling Chase

1/10
England Fall Just Short in Thrilling Chase

Chasing 374, England were bowled out for 367, just 6 runs away from victory. They began Day 5 needing 35 runs with four wickets in hand but collapsed under pressure.

Mohammed Siraj - The Hero at The Oval

2/10
Mohammed Siraj - The Hero at The Oval

India pacer Mohammed Siraj starred with a stunning five-wicket haul, including three on the final day, to lead India to a famous 6-run win against England in the fifth Test at The Oval.

Mohammed Siraj's Lavish Home In Hyderabad

3/10
Mohammed Siraj's Lavish Home In Hyderabad

Step inside the lavish 13 crore (Approx) mansion of Indian cricket sensation Mohammed Siraj in Hyderabad. This stunning property reflects the hard work and success of the fast bowler, offering a glimpse into his life beyond the cricket field.

Beautiful Entrance

4/10
Beautiful Entrance

The entrance to Siraj's mansion is nothing short of majestic, featuring a grand facade with intricate architecture. The inviting entrance sets the tone for the luxurious lifestyle that awaits inside.

Beautiful Garden

5/10
Beautiful Garden

The outdoor space includes a beautifully landscaped garden, perfect for unwinding in nature. The garden features lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and serene seating areas, making it an ideal spot for relaxation.

Spacious Living Room

6/10
Spacious Living Room

The living room boasts high ceilings and elegant decor, creating a perfect blend of comfort and style. With plush seating and tasteful furnishings, it’s an ideal space for relaxation and entertaining guests.

Virat Kohli Visited Mohammed Siraj's Home

7/10
Virat Kohli Visited Mohammed Siraj's Home

Virat Kohli visited the home of Mohammed Siraj, who warmly welcomed the RCB players, including the former captain, ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj's Expansive Wardrobe

8/10
Mohammed Siraj's Expansive Wardrobe

Mohammed Siraj boasts an expansive wardrobe in his bedroom designed to accommodate his collection of luxury clothing and branded shoes, which he has a fondness for.

Mohammed Siraj's Trophy Wall Room

9/10
Mohammed Siraj's Trophy Wall Room

Mohammed Siraj's mansion showcases a grand trophy wall, prominently displayed behind former RCB players Michael Bracewell and Josh Hazlewood, highlighting the Indian pacer's accomplishments on the cricket field.

A Slice of Paradise

10/10
A Slice of Paradise

Mohammed Siraj's luxurious mansion is more than just a home; it's a reflection of his dedication and achievements in cricket. With its stunning design and thoughtful amenities, it truly stands as a dream palace for the star bowler.

