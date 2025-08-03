Advertisement
Most 50-Plus Scores For India In A Series In England: Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli - Check List

Jadeja scored a brilliant half-century in the last innings of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025 and surpassed the legend's 1979 record. Here are the top 4 players with the most 50-plus scores in a series in England. 

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja - 6 (2025)

Ravindra Jadeja - 6 (2025)

Ravindra Jadeja showcased his red-hot form in the 2025 series, registering a remarkable six half-centuries, the most by any Indian batter in a single series in England. In doing so, he surpassed Sunil Gavaskar’s 1979 record.

 

Jadeja’s Consistency

Jadeja’s Consistency

Jadeja was the pillar of India’s batting line-up, particularly in the second innings of each Test. His ability to dig deep under pressure stood out, and he even scored a match-saving century in the fourth Test, underlining his value to the side.

 

Sunil Gavaskar - 5 (1979)

Sunil Gavaskar - 5 (1979)

The “Little Master,” Sunil Gavaskar, dominated the cricketing world in his era and held the record for five half-centuries in a single series in England until Jadeja broke it.

 

Gavaskar’s Consistency

Gavaskar’s Consistency

Gavaskar was renowned for his technique and patience. He went on to become the first player in history to score 10,000 Test runs, cementing his place as one of cricket’s greatest openers.

 

Virat Kohli - 5 (2018)

Virat Kohli - 5 (2018)

Virat Kohli’s 2018 tour of England was one of the finest displays of batting in challenging conditions. The former Test captain amassed five half-centuries, leading India’s charge against a formidable English attack.

 

Kohli’s Dominance

Kohli’s Dominance

Kohli has consistently dominated in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, not just scoring big hundreds but also inspiring India to historic overseas victories during his captaincy era.

 

Rishabh Pant - 5 (2025)

Rishabh Pant - 5 (2025)

Rishabh Pant’s comeback in the 2025 series was nothing short of inspirational. Returning from a life-threatening accident, he produced scintillating performances, including two centuries in a single Test, and finished with five half-centuries before an injury ruled him out of the final match.

 

Pant’s Comeback

Pant’s Comeback

Pant’s journey back to cricket is a fairy tale. From struggling to walk again to becoming India’s highest run-scoring wicket-keeper in England, his determination and flair captured the hearts of fans worldwide. 

 

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo

NEWS ON ONE CLICK