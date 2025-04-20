Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2888948https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/most-50-plus-scores-in-ipl-history-virat-kohli-surpasses-david-warner-check-top-7-batters-2888948
NewsPhotosMost 50-Plus Scores In IPL History: Virat Kohli Surpasses David Warner; Check Top 7 Batters
photoDetails

Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL History: Virat Kohli Surpasses David Warner; Check Top 7 Batters

Virat Kohli scored 73 off 54 balls and guided RCB to a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the 37th match of the IPL 2025 at Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday. It was Kohli's 67th fifty-plus score and he broke David Warner's all-time record for the most fifty-plus scores in the IPL history.

Here's a list of batters with most 50-plus scores In IPL history:

Updated:Apr 20, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli - 67

1/8
Virat Kohli - 67

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores (67) in the IPL history. Virat has achieved the feat while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

 

Follow Us

David Warner - 66

2/8
David Warner - 66

David Warner has the second-most fifty-plus scores (66) in the IPL history. Warner has achieved the feat while playing for Delhi and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Follow Us

Shikhar Dhawan - 53

3/8
Shikhar Dhawan - 53

Shikhar Dhawan has the third-most fifty-plus scores (53) in the IPL history. Dhawan has achieved the feat while playing for Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Punjab.   

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma - 46

4/8
Rohit Sharma - 46

Rohit Sharma has the fourth-most fifty-plus scores (46) in the IPL history. Rohit has achieved the feat while playing for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers.  

Follow Us

KL Rahul - 43

5/8
KL Rahul - 43

KL Rahul has the joint fifth-most fifty-plus scores (43) in the IPL history. KL Rahul has achieved the feat while playing for RCB, Kings XI Punjab, LSG and Delhi Capitals.  

Follow Us

AB de Villiers - 43

6/8
AB de Villiers - 43

AB de Villiers has the joint fifth-most fifty-plus scores (43) in the IPL history. De Villiers has achieved the feat while playing for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.  

Follow Us

Suresh Raina - 40

7/8
Suresh Raina - 40

Suresh Raina has the sixth-most fifty-plus scores (40) in the IPL history. Suresh Raina has achieved the feat while playing for Gujarat Lions and Chennai Super Kings.  

Follow Us

Faf du Plessis - 38

8/8
Faf du Plessis - 38

Faf du Plessis has the seventh-most fifty-plus scores (38) in the IPL history. Du Plessis has achieved the feat while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant, Chennai Super Kings, RCB and Delhi Capitals.  

Follow Us
Virat KohliVirat Kohli fiftyVirat Kohli IPL recordVirat Kohli RCBRCB vs PBKSDavid WarnerDavid Warner IPL RecordsShikhar DhawanShikhar Dhawan IPL RecordsRohit Sharma IPL recordsRohit SharmaRohit Sharma IPL titlesRohit Sharma Mumbai IndiansKL RahulKL Rahul IPL RecordsAB de VilliersAB de Villiers RCBAB de Villiers IPL recordsSuresh RainaSuresh Raina CSKSuresh Raina IPL RecordsFaf du PlessisFaf du Plessis CSKFaf du Plessis RCBIPLIPL records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL History: Virat Kohli Surpasses David Warner; Check Top 7 Batters
camera icon10
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
10 Players To Hit A Six On 1st Ball Of IPL Career: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins Andre Russell; Check Full List
camera icon6
title
7 Richest Celebrity Chefs In India
7 Richest Chefs In India: Not Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, THIS Cook Tops The List With Whopping Net Worth Of...
camera icon7
title
Upcoming concerts in india
From AR Rahman To Travis Scott: 7 Upcoming Concerts In India You Can’t Miss in 2025
camera icon7
title
WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso’s Glory, Fatu’s Debut Title Win, And Rollins’ Shocking Victory - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK