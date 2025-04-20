Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL History: Virat Kohli Surpasses David Warner; Check Top 7 Batters
Virat Kohli scored 73 off 54 balls and guided RCB to a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the 37th match of the IPL 2025 at Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday. It was Kohli's 67th fifty-plus score and he broke David Warner's all-time record for the most fifty-plus scores in the IPL history.
Here's a list of batters with most 50-plus scores In IPL history:
Virat Kohli - 67
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores (67) in the IPL history. Virat has achieved the feat while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
David Warner - 66
David Warner has the second-most fifty-plus scores (66) in the IPL history. Warner has achieved the feat while playing for Delhi and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Shikhar Dhawan - 53
Shikhar Dhawan has the third-most fifty-plus scores (53) in the IPL history. Dhawan has achieved the feat while playing for Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Punjab.
Rohit Sharma - 46
Rohit Sharma has the fourth-most fifty-plus scores (46) in the IPL history. Rohit has achieved the feat while playing for Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers.
KL Rahul - 43
KL Rahul has the joint fifth-most fifty-plus scores (43) in the IPL history. KL Rahul has achieved the feat while playing for RCB, Kings XI Punjab, LSG and Delhi Capitals.
AB de Villiers - 43
AB de Villiers has the joint fifth-most fifty-plus scores (43) in the IPL history. De Villiers has achieved the feat while playing for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Suresh Raina - 40
Suresh Raina has the sixth-most fifty-plus scores (40) in the IPL history. Suresh Raina has achieved the feat while playing for Gujarat Lions and Chennai Super Kings.
Faf du Plessis - 38
Faf du Plessis has the seventh-most fifty-plus scores (38) in the IPL history. Du Plessis has achieved the feat while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant, Chennai Super Kings, RCB and Delhi Capitals.
Trending Photos